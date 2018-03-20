Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions under securities identification code (ISIN) DK0060027142 / LEI code: 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020. The announcement is based on the allotments of share options and performance shares which ALK has allocated to the following persons with a duty to report on 20 March 2018 in accordance with the incentive pay guidelines adopted at the Company’s annual general meeting on 12 March 2018:





Number Market value DKK 1,000 Carsten Hellmann President & CEO Share options, granted

Share options one-time scheme, granted 7,511

10,431 Performance shares, allocated

Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated 1,510

2,097 Total 5,375









Number Market value DKK 1,000 Henrik Jacobi Member of Board

of Management Share options, granted

Share options one-time scheme, granted 4,055

4,808 Performance shares, allocated

Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated 815

966 Total 2,655









Number Market value, DKK 1,000 Søren Jelert Member of Board

of Management Share options, granted

Share options one-time scheme, granted 2,687

3,838 Performance shares, allocated

Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated 540

771 Total 1,954









Number Market value DKK 1,000 Søren Niegel Member of Board

of Management Share options, granted

Share options one-time scheme, granted 3,320

4,670 Performance shares, allocated

Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated 667

939 Total 2,393

The shares are traded at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

