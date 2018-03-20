Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.03.2018 16:44:10

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions under securities identification code (ISIN) DK0060027142 / LEI code: 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020. The announcement is based on the allotments of share options and performance shares which ALK has allocated to the following persons with a duty to report on 20 March 2018 in accordance with the incentive pay guidelines adopted at the Company’s annual general meeting on 12 March 2018:

 

Name		 

Position		 

Transaction		 

Number 		Market value DKK 1,000
Carsten HellmannPresident & CEOShare options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted		7,511
10,431		 
  Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated		1,510
2,097		 
Total   5,375


 

Name		 

Position		 

Transaction		 

Number 		Market value DKK 1,000
Henrik JacobiMember of Board
of Management		Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted		4,055
4,808		 
  Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated		815
966		 
Total   2,655


 

Name		 

Position		 

Transaction		 

Number 		Market value, DKK 1,000
Søren JelertMember of Board
of Management		Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted		2,687
3,838		 
  Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated		540
771		 
Total   1,954


 

Name		 

Position		 

Transaction		 

Number 		Market value DKK 1,000
Søren NiegelMember of Board
of Management		Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted		3,320
4,670		 
  Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated		667
939		 
Total   2,393

The shares are traded at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

FM_08_18UK_20032018

Nachrichten zu Alk-Abello A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Alk-Abello A-S (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:56
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 5.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
09:04
Nasdaq 100 unter Druck
08:34
SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Reinvestition der Dividenden lohnt sich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alk-Abello A-S (B) 729.00 -1.09% Alk-Abello A-S (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Evolva-Aktie schiesst hoch: Deutliches Plus bei Produktumsatz 2018 erwartet
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Wisekey-Aktie springt an: Kooperation mit IBM im Bereich Internet of Things
Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street schliesst mit heftigen Verlusten
SMI und DAX beenden den Handel in der Verlustzone
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Credit Suisse-CEO Thiam sieht Bank auf Kurs in Richtung Profitabilität

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones im Plus
Nach dem Kursrutsch am Vorabend legen die US-amerikanischen Märkte am Dienstag Erholungstendenzen an den Tag.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB