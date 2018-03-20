|
20.03.2018 16:44:10
Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff
ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions under securities identification code (ISIN) DK0060027142 / LEI code: 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020. The announcement is based on the allotments of share options and performance shares which ALK has allocated to the following persons with a duty to report on 20 March 2018 in accordance with the incentive pay guidelines adopted at the Company’s annual general meeting on 12 March 2018:
|
Name
|
Position
|
Transaction
|
Number
|Market value DKK 1,000
|Carsten Hellmann
|President & CEO
|Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted
|7,511
10,431
|Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated
|1,510
2,097
|Total
|5,375
|
Name
|
Position
|
Transaction
|
Number
|Market value DKK 1,000
|Henrik Jacobi
|Member of Board
of Management
|Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted
|4,055
4,808
|Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated
|815
966
|Total
|2,655
|
Name
|
Position
|
Transaction
|
Number
|Market value, DKK 1,000
|Søren Jelert
|Member of Board
of Management
|Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted
|2,687
3,838
|Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated
|540
771
|Total
|1,954
|
Name
|
Position
|
Transaction
|
Number
|Market value DKK 1,000
|Søren Niegel
|Member of Board
of Management
|Share options, granted
Share options one-time scheme, granted
|3,320
4,670
|Performance shares, allocated
Performance shares one-time scheme, allocated
|667
939
|Total
|2,393
The shares are traded at Nasdaq Copenhagen.
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
