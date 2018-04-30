Report on Annual General Meeting of NeuroSearch A/S

Announcement

At the company’s Annual General Meeting held today, the following resolutions were passed:

The Annual Report for 2017 was approved

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding the transfer of the losses for 2017 to next year was adopted

The Board of Directors' proposal regarding remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2018 was adopted, and the Board of Directors thus receives a base fee of DKK 187,500, however, the Chairman of the Board of Directors receives a base fee of DKK 375,000. Further to the decision on the fee to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting in 2017, information was provided at the general meeting that the Board of Directors will receive an additional fee of DKK 500,000 to be divided equally between the Board members if a take-over offer accepted by shareholders representing more than 50% of the shares is completed

The Board of Directors was re-elected and thus still consists of Karin Garre (Chairman), Allan Andersen and Christian Lundgren

PricewaterhouseCoopers was re-elected as the company’s auditor

As a consequence of the notice of 27 April 2018 from Gefion Group Investments A/S that Gefion Group Investments A/S has decided to launch a conditional, voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of NeuroSearch A/S, the Board of Directors had prior to the general meeting withdrawn the proposal to liquidate the company made under item 4.2 of the agenda, see company announcement no. 6 made public on 27 April 2018.

Karin Garre Allan Andersen

Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO

