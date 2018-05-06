<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.05.2018 20:44:59

Report : Takeda Sees In Shire A Key To New Drug Discovery

(RTTNews) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPHF.PK, TKPYY.PK) is in talks to buy Irish drugmaker Shire Plc. (SHPG, SHP.L), as it looks to capitalize on Shire's treatments for rare diseases in the face of stiff global competition, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Orphan drugs, as treatments for rare diseases are called, are by definition a niche market. Some rare or undiagnosed conditions may affect only a handful of people in a country. In Japan, some are also designated intractable diseases by the government.

But there is an upside to orphan drugs for pharmaceutical companies: It is relatively easy to gain approval and set high prices for new treatments, as governments try to ensure that patients receive adequate care. Against this, drugmakers must balance high development costs and a small number of patients.

Nachrichten zu Shire plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shire plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

16.02.18 Shire Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
19.10.17 Shire Buy FBR & Co.
11.10.17 Shire Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.06.17 Shire Overweight Cantor Fitzgerald
26.05.16 Shire Buy Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

25.04.18
Lieber bitter als süss
25.04.18
SMI findet keine Richtung
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shire plc (Spons. ADRs) 155.51 0.67% Shire plc (Spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB