Report : Google's Plan For Android TV Sounds Familiar

(RTTNews) - Alphabet's (GOOGL, GOOG) television push aims to mimic the popular Android mobile operating system, especially in the way it makes money, Android TV director Sascha Prueter reportedly said.

Without selling ads directly inside of the TV software, Alphabet Inc.-owned Google aims to make services it already offers such as buying apps, renting movies and watching YouTube more enticing — all of which add to the company's bottom line in different areas, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Google first introduced Android TV in 2014, but has struggled to establish its hardware next to its own Chromecast streaming dongle and already successful devices from Roku Inc. (ROKU) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). It has, however signed deals to power a number of smart TVs made by the likes of Sony and Sharp. Despite doubling its user base over the past year, Android TV wasn't featured prominently among Google's major I/O announcements such as the Waymo unit's self-driving efforts.