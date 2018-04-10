Reply Acquires a Majority Share in Valorem and Extends Its Presence in the United States

REPLY [MTA, STAR: REY] has strengthened its presence in the North American market with the investment in Valorem (www.valorem.com), a US-based company that specialises in Digital Strategy consulting and the implementation of Cloud, Analytics, and differentiated User Experiences.

Valorem, with more than 300 people distributed among the main offices in Kansas City, Seattle St. Louis and Kochi (India) is a leader in the cloud design and value-added Digital Strategy and execution services based on Microsoft’s Cloud Offerings, with major international groups such as Boeing, Intel, Jeppesen, Microsoft and Red Bull among its customer portfolio.

The investment in Valorem further enhances Reply’s international growth strategy, particularly in the United States where the Group already has offices in Chicago and Detroit.

Justin Jackson and Domnick Parretta, will take on the role of Partners at Reply and will focus their efforts on expanding Valorem and the Reply Group’s presence in North America.

"Valorem”, stated Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply "is characterised by a strong entrepreneurial drive and a constant focus on technological innovation. Together, we will create an optimal platform that will allow Reply to further develop its business presence in the United States, the leading global market for IT services”.

Domnick Parretta, CEO of Valorem, commented "We are incredibly excited to join the Reply Network. Reply’s clear focus on People, Customer Success, and Digital Innovation fit perfectly with our culture and mission at Valorem. We have an opportunity to deliver truly transformational value to our clients”.

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] is specialised in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new communication channels. Through its network of highly specialised companies, Reply partners with major European corporations in the telecoms and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public administration sectors to devise and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply’s services include: consulting, systems integration and digital services. www.reply.com

VALOREM

Valorem is a digital transformation firm focused on driving change with hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Through the expertise of our people and the power of Microsoft technologies, our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business.www.valorem.com

