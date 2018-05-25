Renewed Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 1.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,530-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on renewed geopolitical concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 32.65 points or 0.93 percent to finish at 3,528.92 after trading between 3,497.98 and 3,532.92. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 1.2 billion Singapore dollars. There were 206 gainers and 177 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 4.85 percent, while Comfort DelGro soared 3.85 percent, Golden Agri-Resources spiked 3.33 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.64 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 1.57 percent, Keppel Corp advanced 1.24 percent, CapitaLand gathered 1.14 percent, SembCorp Industries added 1.00 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.93 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.89 percent, DBS Group perked 0.77 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust was up 0.48 percent and Hutchison Port Holdings, SingTel and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks came under early pressure on Thursday; they rebounded slightly in the afternoon but still closed in the red.

The Dow fell 75.05 points or 0.30 percent to 24,811.76, while the NASDAQ eased 1.53 points or 0.02 percent to 7,424.43 and the S&P 500 fell 5.53 points or 0.20 percent to 2,727.76.

The early pullback followed news that President Donald Trump has called off the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump attributed the decision to call off the meeting to North Korea displaying "tremendous anger and open hostility."

In economic news, the Labor Department noted an unexpected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended May 19. Also, the National Association of Realtors showed a bigger than expected decline in existing home sales in April.

Energy stocks continued to show weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plunged $1.13 to $70.71 a barrel on concerns OPEC may boost output.