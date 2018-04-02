Reignwood Promotes Innovation Development of China's Functional Beverage Industry

BEIJING, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reignwood FMCG Group opened the China Functional Beverage Innovation Development Convention on April 2, 2018. Zhao Yali, president of the China Beverage Industry Association; Xu Huafeng, secretary-general of the China Health Care Association; Duan Shenglin, head of the R&D department of the China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries;Zhang Zhijun, deputy head of the Huairou Food and Drug Administration; Zhou Yunjie, chairman of ORG Packaging;Roman Kupper, president of Doehler Group's Asia Pacific region; Yan Bin, Chairman of Reignwood Group;Lu Zhan, President of Reignwood FMCG Group; as well as representatives from industry associations, experts and governmental officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Reignwood FMCG Group launched a proposal to jointly boost innovation development of China's functional beverage industry, calling industries to actively respond to the Healthy China strategy, fulfilling their corporate and social responsibilities, while instilling national health, industry development and enterprise innovation in their companies' long term development plans and fulfilling the undertaking of a company in the new era.

The group also appealed to the industry to further enhance exchange of know-how, share innovation experience, improve quality, diversify products, and continuously lead the industry through innovation with integrity.

CBIA confirms Reignwood

The China Beverage Industry Association confirmed Reignwood FMCG Group's contribution over the past few years. As a leader and pioneer in China's functional beverage industry, Reignwood has been active in the sector for more than 20 years. It has been widely acknowledged for its high-standard production and process control, successful operation and perfect supply and sales system, while substantially boosting the development of China's functional beverage industry, the fast growing segment of the beverage industry as a whole.

Zhao Yali, president of China Beverage Industry Association, has spoken highly of Reignwood FMCG Groups' contribution to China's functional beverage in the past 20 years. "Reignwood FMCG Groups, founder of China'sRed Bull, has made substantial contributions to China's functional beverage industry with recognition from the whole industry and peers," she said.

More than eight million tons of Red Bull has been sold in the past 20 years with accumulated sales revenue reaching 145.3 billion yuan and total tax paid up to 21 billion yuan. Meanwhile, Yan Bin, president of Reignwood, has also been recognized as the father of China's functional beverage industry.

According to Zhao, after three decades of development, China's beverage industry now sees annual capacity exceeding 180 million tons, making a considerable contribution to the national economic and cultural development. However, it still sees massive potential as China's per capital consumption still lags far behind that of the developed countries.

"The introduction of War Horse will add brilliance to the present splendor of China's beverage industry," she said. According to a report made during the meeting by Duan Shenglin, head of the R&D department of the China National Research Institute of Food and Fermentation Industries, innovation in China's functional beverage industry is closely related to people's health, and sticking firm to product innovation and quality is the key to a company's rapid development.

As a cooperative partner, Roman Kupper also spoke highly of Reignwood, adding that despite China's functional beverage's rapid development in recent years, which now sees some 20 brands as of 2016, Reignwood still keeps the lead in the sector while also maintaining a leading position in other high-end beverage sectors.

War Horse: going global

Under the diversified innovation strategic plan, Reignwood FMCG Group has introduced War Horse energy vitamin beverage, including the 400ml PET bottled carbonated and non-carbonated drinks. It has also introduced the reinforced War Horse, the 310 ml canned beverage of four times more coffee powder content than the previous one, providing consumers with more energy for work and life.

Zhao Honglei, managing director of War Horse beverage company, said the new brand will lead the consumption trend among youths while encouraging the young to advance bravely, dare to try, detonate maximum potential and find their strongest self.

Zhu Danpeng, analyst of China's food industry, said Reignwood, pioneer of China's functional beverage industry, has made significant contribution to China's functional beverage sector. As consumption behavior changes with time, China's functional beverage industry has also entered a period of rapid growth. The introduction of War Horse, Reignwood's first independent beverage brand, will not only ease the challengesfaced by Red Bull, but also meet the rigid demand of the new era and defend against erosion of competitive market share.

Reignwood FMCG Group has also released the going global strategy of War Horse, registering some 41 relevant protection trademarks and detailing business layouts in countries and regions participating in China's Belt and Road Initiative. According to Zhao Honglei, War Horse will take advantage of the successful cooperation between Reignwood FMCG Group and international fast consumer goods brands, as well as the group's success in Belt and Road, green financing and east-and-west cultural exchange, and make War Horse a major player in the international market.

War Horse has also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with ANTA Sports Products Limited, vowing to further develop the domestic youth market and jointly looking for opportunities to expand abroad.

Reignwood's success hard to duplicate

"Reignwood FMCG Group saw its quarterly sale revenue exceeding 7.8 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year, overfulfiling the quarterly target while making a solid foundation for the year's target," said Lu Zhan.

"Reignwood's functional beverages business not only witnessedChina's opening-up and reform, but also benefited from it. The group's successful founding and development are due to the joint efforts of Reignwood and its partners in years," said Lu.

"The terrace on the ninth floor rises from the ground. Reignwood has witnessed more than 20 years of development, seeing the brand value of Red Bullsoar from 550 million yuan in 1996 to more than 50 billion yuan today. Honest and hard work hasmade our dream come true and given us a competitive advantage in the market. This success has not come easy and is also hard to duplicate. We should embrace innovation and reform but also fight against commercial opportunism," said Lu.

Reignwood paid close attention to the meeting, with Yan Bin and senior executives of several sectors of the group attending the meeting. Yan Bin explained that he appreciated the support from industry leaders, experts, government officials, partners and dealers over the past 20 years. "Going to Thailand in the 80s with more than 20 years of experience abroad, I feel very much attached to China. Going back at the end of the 90s I wished to contribute using what I had learned abroad. I'm lucky enough to have been part of China's opening up and reform initiative which has been of great benefit to me." According to Yan, Reignwood will launch an influential functional beverage of quality and specialty in the new era and further explore the international market.

