28.05.2018 15:50:27

Regarding the resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB Shareholders

Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.


The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB, held on 28 May, 2018, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding the election of the independent member of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.

1.1. To elect as independent member of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB Mr. Kestutis Betingis until the end of the term of office (personal code and place of residence must not be published);

1.2. To establish that member of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB shall start his activities upon the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders that elected him.

1.3. To approve the terms and conditions of the contract regarding the activities of the independent member of Supervisory Board (enclosed in Lithuanian).

1.4. To define an hourly pay rate (before taxes) in the amount of EUR 43.44 (forty-three euros and forty four cents) for an independent member of the Supervisory Board for the actual activity as an independent member of the Supervisory Board.

1.5. To establish that the hourly pay rate for an independent member of the Supervisory Board of the Company is limited to a maximum amount of EUR 1014 (one thousand and fourteen euros, before taxes).

1.6. To authorize Chief Executive Officer of the Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (with the right to re-authorize) to sign the contracts on security of confidential information and regarding activities of newly appointed independent member of the Supervisory Board.


Information about the above resolutions shall be provided on the website of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB at http://www.eso.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–4.30 p.m.; 7.30–11.30 a.m. and 12.15–3.15 p.m. on Fridays).


Person for contacts: Representative for Public Relations Valentas Neviera, valentas.neviera@le.lt, tel. +370 670 25997


