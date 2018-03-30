Regarding the non-monetary contribution to the authorized capital of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB

Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines g. 21, Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.

As the Company has previously reported, the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 30 March 2018, made a decision to increase authorised capital of the Company by issuing new shares that shall be paid by Lietuvos energija, UAB, as the subscriber of shares, by making contribution in kind, i.e. transfer of assets of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant to the Company.

We hereby announce that on 30 March, 2018 the Company and Lietuvos Energija, UAB, concluded the Share Subscription Agreement, which stipulates that the ownership of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant will be transferred to the Company from 31 March, 2018 00:00 h.

Value of the contributed assets of Vilnius Third Combined Heat and Power Plant that amounts to EUR 8 061K EUR was set by the independent asset valuers.





