25.04.2018 15:32:43

Regarding the allocation of capacities of the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal

AB "Klaipedos Nafta” (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that on 25th of April 2018 the Company has announced the annual liquefied Natural Gas (hereinafter - LNG) terminal capacities allocation procedure and an invitation for the potential users of the LNG Terminal to submit their requests for allocation of LNG terminal capacities for the upcoming Gas Year, lasting from the 1st of October, 2018 to the 1st of October, 2019. Letter of the invitation (Annex No. 1) is provided along with this notification on material event and is also published on the website www.kn.lt.

The Company performs the allocation of capacities according to the publicly announced Regulations for Use of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal, which were verified and approved by the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices and the Board of the Company.

During the allocation procedure of the LNG terminal capacities the LNG regasification capacities and LNG reloading capacities shall be allocated. The total volume of the LNG terminal capacity being allocated is 3.75 bcm per annum, which is equivalent to 6.5 mln m3 of LNG per annum applying a relative coefficient of expansion of 1:580. On its website the Company constantly announces and updates the information regarding the unallocated capacities of the LNG terminal, which shall be available for acquisition during the Gas Year as well.

The Company shall accept the requests of potential LNG terminal users until 25th of May, 2018, 3 p.m. Lithuanian time.

Annex No. 1 – Invitation to provide LNG terminal capacity allocation requests.


Mindaugas Jurkaitis, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 768.

