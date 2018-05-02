Regarding the Transaction Concluded With the Issuer’s Securities

Supplemented, regarding the transaction price

Baltic Holding, UAB has concluded an agreement according to which it will acquire 5,047,912 shares of the public limited liability company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS in June 2018. The shares will be acquired from shareholders who act jointly based on a joint activity agreement, i.e. the Investors’ Association and other persons (shareholders). The parties of the transaction have agreed that the transaction price (the price of a qualifying holding) will be higher than Nasdaq closing price at Vilnius Stock Exchange. More detailed information will be published after the completion of the transaction.

