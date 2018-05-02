<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.05.2018 09:30:00

Regarding the Transaction Concluded With the Issuer’s Securities

Supplemented, regarding the transaction price
Baltic Holding, UAB has concluded an agreement according to which it will acquire 5,047,912 shares of the public limited liability company ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS in June 2018. The shares will be acquired from shareholders who act jointly based on a joint activity agreement, i.e. the Investors’ Association and other persons (shareholders). The parties of the transaction have agreed that the transaction price (the price of a qualifying holding) will be higher than Nasdaq closing price at Vilnius Stock Exchange. More detailed information will be published after the completion of the transaction.

Gintaras Keliauskas
Lawyer
+ 370 444 22208

Nachrichten zu Zemaitijos Pienas ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zemaitijos Pienas ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:42
SMI nimmt April-Hoch ins Visier
25.04.18
Lieber bitter als süss
24.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Anleihen-Korb mit fast sieben Prozent Jahresertrag
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zemaitijos Pienas AB 1.82 1.11% Zemaitijos Pienas AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Apple-Aktie legt nachbörslich nach Quartalszahlen zu
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Institutioneller Investor: Bitcoin könnte Gold ersetzen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum verändert - DAX zieht an - Zurückhaltung vor der US-Zinsentscheidung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger am Mittwoch zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB