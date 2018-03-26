Red Hat Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended February 28, 2018.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to the year for Red Hat. We maintained strong subscription revenue growth in both of our major technology categories during the year, enabling Red Hat to exceed a $3 billion annualized revenue run-rate exiting the year,” stated Jim Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Hat. "Red Hat continued to expand its position with customers as a trusted adviser and strategic technology partner, enabling initiatives focused on digital transformation and cloud computing. This position helped drive a 50% year-over-year increase in the number of deals over $1 million during the fourth quarter, as we benefited from strong cross selling and high renewal rates within our top deals.”

"We are pleased to deliver 21% revenue growth during fiscal year 2018, up from 18% growth in the prior year. In addition, a strong performance in the fourth quarter enabled the company to exit the year with a total backlog increase of 24% year-over-year. We believe our total backlog, along with continued demand for our technologies, will enable us to deliver strong growth in fiscal year 2019,” stated Eric Shander, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Red Hat.

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $772 million, up 23% in USD year-over-year, or 18% measured in constant currency. Constant currency references in this release are detailed in the tables below. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $683 million, up 22% in USD year-over-year, or 18% measured in constant currency. Subscription revenue in the quarter was 88% of total revenue.

Full fiscal year 2018 total revenue was $2.9 billion, up 21% in USD year-over-year, or 20% measured in constant currency. Subscription revenue for the full year was $2.6 billion, up 21% in USD year-over-year, or 19% measured in constant currency. Subscription revenue in the full fiscal year was 88% of total revenue.

Subscription Revenue Breakout: Subscription revenue from Infrastructure-related offerings for the quarter was $510 million, an increase of 17% in USD year-over-year, or 13% measured in constant currency. Subscription revenue from Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings for the quarter was $173 million, an increase of 39% in USD year-over-year, or 34% measured in constant currency.

Full fiscal year subscription revenue from Infrastructure-related offerings was $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% in USD year-over-year or 14% measured in constant currency. Full fiscal year subscription revenue from Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings was $624 million, an increase of 42% in USD year-over-year, or 40% measured in constant currency.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the quarter was $132 million, up 40% year-over-year. After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and transaction costs related to business combinations, non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $190 million, up 24% year-over-year. For the fourth quarter, GAAP operating margin was 17.1% and non-GAAP operating margin was 24.6%. Non-GAAP references in this release are detailed in the tables below.

Full fiscal year GAAP operating income was $472 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year. After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and transaction costs related to business combinations, non-GAAP operating income for the full fiscal year was $698 million, up 25% year-over-year. Full fiscal year GAAP operating margin was 16.2% and non-GAAP operating margin was 23.9%.

Provision for Income Taxes: GAAP provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year included a one-time tax charge of $123 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted into law in December 2017. The new law includes significant changes to the U.S. corporate income tax system, including a permanent reduction in the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 1, 2018. The one-time tax charge resulted primarily from re-measurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities and the transition tax associated with deemed repatriation of foreign earnings.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes excludes the one-time impact related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act as well as discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation.

Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss for the quarter was $13 million, or $0.07 diluted loss per share, compared with GAAP net income of $66 million, or $0.36 diluted earnings per share ("EPS”), in the year-ago quarter.

After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs related to business combinations and non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $167 million, or $0.91 diluted EPS, as compared to $110 million, or $0.61 diluted EPS, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding excludes dilution that is expected to be offset by our convertible note hedge transactions.

Full fiscal year GAAP net income was $259 million, or $1.40 diluted EPS, compared with $254 million, or $1.39 diluted EPS, in the prior fiscal year. After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs related to business combinations and non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount, non-GAAP net income for the full fiscal year was $540 million, or $2.98 diluted EPS, as compared to $414 million, or $2.27 diluted EPS, in the prior fiscal year.

Cash: Operating cash flow was $362 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 14% on a year-over-year basis. Total cash, cash equivalents and investments as of February 28, 2018 was $2.5 billion. The remaining balance in the current repurchase authorization as of February 28, 2018 was approximately $399 million.

Deferred revenue and backlog: Total backlog for fiscal year 2018 was in excess of $3.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year. We defined total backlog as the value of non-cancellable subscription and service agreements, including total deferred revenue, which is billed, plus the value of non-cancellable subscription and services agreements to be billed in the future not reflected in our financial statements. At the end of the fiscal year, the company’s total deferred revenue balance was $2.6 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. The full year positive impact to total deferred revenue from changes in foreign exchange rates was $92 million year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, total deferred revenue would have been up 21% year-over-year.

The portion of total backlog to be billed in the future not reflected in our financial statements was in excess of $775 million as of February 28, 2018, compared with the ending balance in excess of $650 million reported for fiscal year 2017. The portion of total backlog to be billed during fiscal year 2019 was in excess of $450 million as of February 28, 2018, compared with in excess of $330 million for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017.

Outlook: Red Hat’s outlook assumes current business conditions and current foreign currency exchange rates.

For the full year:

Revenue is expected to be approximately $3.425 billion to $3.460 billion in USD.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 16.6% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.9%.

Diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $2.25 to $2.28, assuming 187 million diluted shares outstanding. Diluted non-GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $3.38 to $3.41, assuming 185 million diluted shares outstanding. Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS assume a $4 million per quarter forecast for other income and an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 25% before discrete tax items.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.035 billion to $1.045 billion.

For the first quarter:

Revenue is expected to be approximately $800 million to $810 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 13.4% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 20.5%.

Diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.42, assuming 187 million diluted shares outstanding. Diluted non-GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.68, assuming 185 million diluted shares outstanding. Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS assume a $4 million forecast for other income and an estimated annual effective tax rate of 25% before discrete tax items.

GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation:

Full year non-GAAP operating margin guidance is derived by subtracting the estimated full year impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense of approximately $215 million and amortization of intangible assets of approximately $38 million. Full year diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance is derived by subtracting the expenses listed in the previous sentence and the full year impact of non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount of approximately $20 million and an estimated annual effective tax rate of approximately 25% before discrete tax items. Additionally, full year diluted non-GAAP EPS excludes approximately $30 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation that are included in full year diluted GAAP EPS. Full year diluted non-GAAP EPS excludes approximately 2 million diluted shares related to the convertible notes, which are expected to be offset by our convertible note hedge transactions.

First quarter non-GAAP operating margin guidance is derived by subtracting the estimated impact of non-cash share-based compensation expense of approximately $48 million and amortization of intangible assets of approximately $9.5 million. First quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance is derived by subtracting the expenses listed in the previous sentence and non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount of approximately $5 million and an estimated annual effective tax rate of 25% before discrete tax items. Additionally, first quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS excludes approximately $1 million of discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation that are included in first quarter diluted GAAP EPS. First quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS excludes approximately 2 million diluted shares related to the convertible notes, which are expected to be offset by our convertible note hedge transactions.

Webcast and Website Information

A live webcast of Red Hat's results will begin at 5:00 pm ET today. The webcast, in addition to a copy of our prepared remarks and slides containing financial highlights and supplemental metrics, can be accessed by the general public at Red Hat's investor relations website at http://investors.redhat.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has ended. Additional information on Red Hat's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP adjusted results, are included in the financial tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; fluctuations in exchange rates; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; risks related to defects in our offerings and third-party hardware upon which our offerings depend; risks related to the security of our offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and international operations, as well as other factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (copies of which may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov), including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat and the Shadowman logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

RED HAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Subscriptions $ 683,276 $ 559,588 $ 2,574,178 $ 2,135,780 Training and services 89,056 69,252 346,283 276,023 Total revenue 772,332 628,840 2,920,461 2,411,803 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions 48,105 42,095 185,339 158,977 Training and services 64,520 50,112 246,458 195,401 Total cost of revenue 112,625 92,207 431,797 354,378 Gross profit 659,707 536,633 2,488,664 2,057,425 Operating expense: Sales and marketing 315,181 272,438 1,198,576 1,036,021 Research and development 153,778 121,918 578,330 480,668 General and administrative 58,886 48,052 239,316 208,491 Total operating expense 527,845 442,408 2,016,222 1,725,180 Income from operations 131,862 94,225 472,442 332,245 Interest income 5,024 3,754 18,493 13,921 Interest expense 6,223 6,002 24,569 23,822 Other income (expense), net 11,368 (304 ) 8,335 (2,164 ) Income before provision for income taxes 142,031 91,673 474,701 320,180 Provision for income taxes 154,583 25,870 215,898 66,477 Net (loss) income $ (12,552 ) $ 65,803 $ 258,803 $ 253,703 Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.37 $ 1.46 $ 1.41 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.36 $ 1.40 $ 1.39 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 177,034 177,802 177,150 179,642 Diluted 177,034 181,197 184,602 182,961

RED HAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,724,132 $ 1,090,808 Investments in debt and equity securities, short-term 318,358 369,983 Accounts receivable, net 806,744 634,821 Prepaid expenses 260,092 200,609 Other current assets 25,666 19,481 Total current assets 3,134,992 2,315,702 Property and equipment, net 206,105 189,629 Goodwill 1,288,830 1,040,709 Identifiable intangibles, net 224,953 137,767 Investments in debt securities, long-term 430,442 672,440 Deferred tax assets, net 93,300 104,833 Other assets, net 87,924 74,105 Total assets $ 5,466,546 $ 4,535,185 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 427,086 $ 376,957 Deferred revenue, short-term 1,853,719 1,512,762 Other current obligations 843 1,354 Convertible notes 23,806 — Total current liabilities 2,305,454 1,891,073 Deferred revenue, long-term 741,453 557,194 Convertible notes 744,194 745,633 Other long-term obligations 205,215 93,965 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 2,397,097 2,294,462 Retained earnings 1,611,794 1,352,991 Treasury stock, at cost (2,506,089 ) (2,311,805 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,596 ) (88,352 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,470,230 1,247,320 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,466,546 $ 4,535,185 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

RED HAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (12,552 ) $ 65,803 $ 258,803 $ 253,703 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,597 21,547 97,138 85,309 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 5,661 5,480 22,401 21,691 Deferred income taxes (26,746 ) 6,128 (18,915 ) 12,327 Share-based compensation expense 49,266 51,157 192,249 192,530 Net amortization of bond premium on debt securities available for sale 1,417 2,669 8,405 12,623 Other (12,818 ) 427 (11,500 ) 946 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (266,018 ) (205,598 ) (154,119 ) (119,102 ) Prepaid expenses (60,779 ) (57,400 ) (86,805 ) (76,787 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 179,582 85,862 161,811 71,026 Deferred revenue 461,199 357,399 432,182 348,534 Other 18,254 (15,215 ) 21,488 (19,083 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 362,063 318,259 923,138 783,717 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investment in debt securities available for sale (14,016 ) (85,053 ) (299,789 ) (500,849 ) Proceeds from maturities of investment in debt securities available for sale 77,789 79,446 426,074 457,710 Proceeds from sales of investment in debt securities available for sale 179,997 13,068 199,614 43,273 Proceeds from sales of strategic equity investments 14,204 — 14,204 — Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (231,200 ) — (315,081 ) (28,667 ) Purchase of developed software and other intangible assets (3,849 ) (3,062 ) (16,720 ) (11,774 ) Purchase of property and equipment (16,699 ) (18,687 ) (84,967 ) (69,123 ) Other — (500 ) (189 ) (703 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,226 (14,788 ) (76,854 ) (110,133 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 354 556 4,895 3,829 Proceeds from employee stock purchase program 16,809 11,697 50,097 18,852 Payments related to net settlement of share-based compensation awards (3,276 ) (3,284 ) (89,506 ) (66,529 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (139,479 ) (237,002 ) (458,661 ) Payments on other borrowings (340 ) (1,145 ) (1,547 ) (1,684 ) Other (30 ) — (36 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,517 (131,655 ) (273,099 ) (504,193 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,154 2,314 60,139 (6,361 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 392,960 174,130 633,324 163,030 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,331,172 916,678 1,090,808 927,778 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,724,132 $ 1,090,808 $ 1,724,132 $ 1,090,808

RED HAT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation items included in Consolidated Statements of Operations: Non-cash share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue $ 4,453 $ 4,157 $ 16,862 $ 16,553 Sales and marketing 22,450 27,952 87,158 93,378 Research and development 14,405 13,639 57,008 52,424 General and administrative 7,958 5,409 31,221 30,175 Total share-based compensation expense $ 49,266 $ 51,157 $ 192,249 $ 192,530 Amortization of intangible assets expense: Cost of revenue $ 4,214 $ 3,861 $ 16,705 $ 15,562 Sales and marketing 1,561 1,563 6,195 7,078 Research and development 35 35 138 138 General and administrative 2,270 1,787 8,407 7,078 Total amortization of intangible assets expense $ 8,080 $ 7,246 $ 31,445 $ 29,856 Total non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount $ 4,961 $ 4,820 $ 19,654 $ 19,104 Transaction costs related to business combinations $ 728 $ — $ 2,038 $ 1,789 Reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results: GAAP net (loss) income $ (12,552 ) $ 65,803 $ 258,803 $ 253,703 GAAP provision for income taxes 154,583 25,870 215,898 66,477 GAAP income before provision for income taxes $ 142,031 $ 91,673 $ 474,701 $ 320,180 Add: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 49,266 51,157 192,249 192,530 Add: Amortization of intangible assets expense 8,080 7,246 31,445 29,856 Add: Non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount 4,961 4,820 19,654 19,104 Add: Transaction costs related to business combinations 728 — 2,038 1,789 Non-GAAP adjusted income before provision for income taxes $ 205,066 $ 154,896 $ 720,087 $ 563,459 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) 38,077 45,204 180,057 149,608 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (basic and diluted) $ 166,989 $ 109,692 $ 540,030 $ 413,851 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 177,034 181,197 184,602 182,961 Dilutive effect of outstanding equity awards, convertible notes and warrants 10,699 — — — Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (4,728 ) (492 ) (3,445 ) (292 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 183,005 180,705 181,157 182,669 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.62 $ 3.05 $ 2.30 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 0.61 $ 2.98 $ 2.27

RED HAT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (1) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes: Non-GAAP adjusted income before provision for income taxes $ 205,066 $ 154,896 $ 720,087 $ 563,459 GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate 17.8 % 29.5 % 24.3 % 27.7 % Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP adjusted income before discrete tax benefits $ 35,925 $ 45,698 $ 174,981 $ 156,010 Discrete tax expense (benefit), excluding discrete benefits related to share-based compensation 2,152 (494 ) 5,076 (6,402 ) Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP adjusted income, excluding impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and discrete tax benefits related to share-based compensation $ 38,077 $ 45,204 $ 180,057 $ 149,608 GAAP gross profit $ 659,707 $ 536,633 $ 2,488,664 $ 2,057,425 Add: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 4,453 4,157 16,862 16,553 Add: Amortization of intangible assets expense 4,214 3,861 16,705 15,562 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 668,374 $ 544,651 $ 2,522,231 $ 2,089,540 Non-GAAP gross margin 86.5 % 86.6 % 86.4 % 86.6 % GAAP operating expenses $ 527,845 $ 442,408 $ 2,016,222 $ 1,725,180 Deduct: Non-cash share-based compensation expense (44,813 ) (47,000 ) (175,387 ) (175,977 ) Deduct: Amortization of intangible assets expense (3,866 ) (3,385 ) (14,740 ) (14,294 ) Deduct: Transaction costs related to business combinations (728 ) — (2,038 ) (1,789 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses $ 478,438 $ 392,023 $ 1,824,057 $ 1,533,120 GAAP operating income $ 131,862 $ 94,225 $ 472,442 $ 332,245 Add: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 49,266 51,157 192,249 192,530 Add: Amortization of intangible assets expense 8,080 7,246 31,445 29,856 Add: Transaction costs related to business combinations 728 — 2,038 1,789 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 189,936 $ 152,628 $ 698,174 $ 556,420 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 24.6 % 24.3 % 23.9 % 23.1 %

RED HAT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended February 28, February 28, Year-Over-Year 2018 2017 Growth Rate Subscription and services revenue: GAAP subscription revenue by offering type: Infrastructure-related offerings $ 510,013 $ 435,085 17.2 % Adjustment for currency impact (16,622 ) — Non-GAAP Infrastructure-related subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 493,391 $ 435,085 13.4 % Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings $ 173,263 $ 124,503 39.2 % Adjustment for currency impact (6,938 ) — Non-GAAP Application Development-related and other emerging technology subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 166,325 $ 124,503 33.6 % GAAP subscription revenue $ 683,276 $ 559,588 22.1 % Adjustment for currency impact (23,560 ) — Non-GAAP subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 659,716 $ 559,588 17.9 % GAAP training and services revenue $ 89,056 $ 69,252 28.6 % Adjustment for currency impact (3,674 ) — Non-GAAP training and services revenue on a constant currency basis $ 85,382 $ 69,252 23.3 % GAAP total subscription and training and services revenue $ 772,332 $ 628,840 22.8 % Adjustment for currency impact (27,234 ) — Non-GAAP total subscription and training and services revenue on a constant currency basis $ 745,098 $ 628,840 18.5 % Fiscal Year Ended February 28, February 28, Year-Over-Year 2018 2017 Growth Rate GAAP subscription revenue by offering type: Infrastructure-related offerings $ 1,950,396 $ 1,696,443 15.0 % Adjustment for currency impact (20,016 ) — Non-GAAP Infrastructure-related subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 1,930,380 $ 1,696,443 13.8 % Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings $ 623,782 $ 439,337 42.0 % Adjustment for currency impact (9,164 ) — Non-GAAP Application Development-related and other emerging technology subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 614,618 $ 439,337 39.9 % GAAP subscription revenue $ 2,574,178 $ 2,135,780 20.5 % Adjustment for currency impact (29,180 ) — Non-GAAP subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 2,544,998 $ 2,135,780 19.2 % GAAP training and services revenue $ 346,283 $ 276,023 25.5 % Adjustment for currency impact (4,552 ) — Non-GAAP training and services revenue on a constant currency basis $ 341,731 $ 276,023 23.8 % GAAP total subscription and training and services revenue $ 2,920,461 $ 2,411,803 21.1 % Adjustment for currency impact (33,732 ) — Non-GAAP total subscription and training and services revenue on a constant currency basis $ 2,886,729 $ 2,411,803 19.7 %

RED HAT, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Change in deferred revenue balances: Deferred Revenue Current Long-Term Total Balance at February 28, 2017 $ 1,512,762 $ 557,194 $ 2,069,956 Constant currency change in deferred revenue (1) 279,293 153,747 433,040 Impact from foreign currency translation 61,664 30,512 92,176 Balance at February 28, 2018 $ 1,853,719 $ 741,453 $ 2,595,172 Year-over-year growth rate 22.5 % 33.1 % 25.4 % Year-over-year growth rate on a constant currency basis 18.5 % 27.6 % 20.9 %

(1) Change in deferred revenue includes approximately $0.9 million acquired as part of a business combination.

Revenue growth by geographical segment: Americas EMEA APAC Consolidated Total revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2018 $ 484,492 $ 180,087 $ 107,753 $ 772,332 Adjustment for currency impact 147 (22,722 ) (4,659 ) (27,234 ) Total revenue on a constant currency basis for the three months ended February 28, 2018 $ 484,639 $ 157,365 $ 103,094 $ 745,098 Total revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2017 $ 410,449 $ 131,308 $ 87,083 $ 628,840 Year-over-year growth rate 18.0 % 37.1 % 23.7 % 22.8 % Year-over-year growth rate on a constant currency basis 18.1 % 19.8 % 18.4 % 18.5 % Total revenue for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 $ 1,858,004 $ 657,197 $ 405,260 $ 2,920,461 Adjustment for currency impact (782 ) (33,118 ) 168 (33,732 ) Total revenue on a constant currency basis for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018 $ 1,857,222 $ 624,079 $ 405,428 $ 2,886,729 Total revenue for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2017 $ 1,555,290 $ 515,642 $ 340,871 $ 2,411,803 Year-over-year growth rate 19.5 % 27.5 % 18.9 % 21.1 % Year-over-year growth rate on a constant currency basis 19.4 % 21.0 % 18.9 % 19.7 %

