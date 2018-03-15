Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 13:00:00

Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced record attendance and recognized exemplary partners with awards at the company’s Americas Partner Conference in Atlanta on March 5-7.

During the conference, NCR shared its expanded channel program to grow existing partners, significantly increasing NCR’s partner community across the Banking, Retail and Hospitality industries and opening new geographies to deepen market penetration and deliver exceptional customer experiences through channel partners.

"NCR is investing in innovation and growth on a region-by-region basis and building out a world-class partner network. This is critical in extending our global reach,” said Ken Richard, vice president and general manager of NCR Global Channels. "Our solutions and services are driving productivity improvement for businesses and a better consumer experience in both mature and fast-growing emerging markets. Our partners have an opportunity to extend and empower NCR’s customer base through our value-added solutions and we are committed to helping our channel partners be successful.”

This year’s conference theme, "In the Now: Engage. Lead. Sell. Win,” focuses on the numerous solutions NCR offers its channel partners. During the three-day event, partners were presented with examples of how and where NCR technology is making a difference in the Financial, Retail and Hospitality industries across the globe. "We’re excited to give our channel partners new ways to help them grow their business and create value for their customers,” said Ken Richard. "Additionally, our solution bundles give our partners the flexibility to go to market through multiple channels while ensuring consistent, high-quality service, regardless of the channel of delivery.”

Tech Data Systems (TDS) is one of the many new partners that have recently signed with NCR. "As a new partner to NCR, this is our first Partner Conference,” said Steve Baxter, president of Tech Data Systems (TDS). "Over the years we’ve built a culture that values partnerships over profit, people over machines and service over sales. NCR’s values are in line with ours and we are excited about the many opportunities this partnership will offer us.”

At the conference, NCR announced several awards to recognize its partners that have demonstrated and achieved great results, successfully launched transformational initiatives, and/or used NCR solutions in innovative ways that deliver high return on investment and rapid time-to-value.

The winners were:

Financial         NAMER         Data Business Equipment         Solution Provider of the Year
 
Financial NAMER Shields Business Equipment Innovation Award
 
Hospitality CLA Touchpoint Solution Provider of the Year
 
Hospitality CLA POS Latinoamericana Innovation Award
 
Hospitality NAMER Hospitality Control Solutions Solution Provider of the Year
 
Hospitality NAMER Nadia Carpenter (San Diego Cash Register) Salesperson of the Year
 
Retail CLA MULTI BUSINESS SYSTEM Innovation Award
 
Retail NAMER PC Solutions Software Partner of the Year
 
Retail NAMER Retail Data Systems Solution Provider of the Year
 

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

