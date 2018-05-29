<
29.05.2018 08:02:25

Recommendation from Equinor's nomination committee

The nomination committee in Equinor (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) recommends that the company's corporate assembly elects Anne Drinkwater and Jonathan Lewis as new members to Equinor's board of directors.

Furthermore, the nomination committee recommends a re-election of Jon Erik Reinhardsen as chair and Roy Franklin as deputy chair of the board, in addition to Jeroen van der Veer, Wenche Agerup, Bjørn Tore Godal and Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen as shareholder-elected members of the board of directors.

Anne Drinkwater was employed with BP in the period 1978 to 2012, holding a number of different leadership positions in the company. In the period 2009 to 2012 she was chief executive officer of BP Canada. A British citizen, she has extensive international experience, including being responsible for operations in the US, Norway, Indonesia, the Middle East and Africa. Through her career Drinkwater has acquired a deep understanding of the oil and gas sector, holding both technical roles, and more distinct business responsibilities.

In recent years she has served on the board of Tullow Oil plc in England and Aker Solutions ASA in Norway. She has now stepped out of these boards. Through her role as managing director of BP Norway and board position at Aker Solutions she has acquired a good understanding of the Norwegian oil and gas sector.

Jonathan Lewis joined as Chief Executive Officer to Capita in December 2017; having previously spent 30 years working for large multi-national companies in technology-enabled industries. Lewis came to Capita from Amec Foster Wheeler plc, a global consulting, engineering and construction company, where he was CEO from 2016-2017. Prior to this, he held a number of senior leadership positions at Halliburton, where he was employed in the period 1996 to 2016. Lewis has a PhD, Reservoir Characterisation. A British citizen, he has broad international experience, including from Norway.

Lewis has previously held several directorships within technology and the oil and gas industry and has an existing board membership with Heriot-Watt University, Industrial Advisory Board.

The election to Equinor's board of directors takes place in the company's corporate assembly meeting Tuesday 5 June 2018. It is proposed that the election enters into effect from 1 July 2018 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in 2019.

Contacts:

  • Tone Lunde Bakker, chair of the nomination committee
  • All enquiries to be directed through Equinor Corporate Press Office, Bård Glad Pedersen, +47 918 01 791.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Equinor ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten

