28.04.2018 06:00:00

Realty ONE Group Reports Successful End of First Quarter

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realty ONE Group, the fifth-largest real estate brokerage and one of the fastest growing real estate franchisors in the nation, announces a successful end to the first quarter. Showing no signs of slowing down, the brokerage opened 24 offices, expanded into 5 new states, and brought on over 300 new real estate professionals within the first few months of the year.

"Realty ONE Group continues breaking records and to exceed expectations in the first quarter shows that we are moving forward in the right direction," said Chief Operating Officer, Michael Clear. "All business units had a record Q1 and we have tremendous momentum leading us into the remainder of the year."

In the first fiscal quarter alone, Realty ONE Group owned 7 percent of the market share in Arizona month over month. Transactions nearly doubled during this time as well. Realty ONE Group still holds the number one market share in Nevada.

"We are pleased to report such explosive growth," said founder and CEO, Kuba Jewgieniew. "Realty ONE Group is on the fast track of bringing on 100 new offices by the end of 2018, which is a testament to how fast we are growing as a brand. Our goal is to have 500 offices across all 50 states and expand into 10 new international territories, and as we maintain this momentum, we will meet this goal by 2020."

About Realty ONE Group: One-hundred percent family-owned and debt-free, Realty ONE Group was founded in 2005 and is proudly known as the industry's premier UNbrokerage. Realty ONE Group has rapidly evolved with over 10,000 real estate professionals in 125 offices across 32 states. Ranked in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise, and landing a coveted spot on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Companies list for seven consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but also for its real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit http://www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

27.04.18
Gold weiter in der Defensive
27.04.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.04.18
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus
Kurz vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt kaum verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB