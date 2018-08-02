02.08.2018 03:00:00

Real Estate Finance Corporation is Upcoming Title Sponsor for the Geraci Captivate West Conference in Las Vegas in August

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real Estate Finance Corporation (REFCORP) announced it would be the Title sponsor for this year's Geraci Captivate West 2018 Conference, an upcoming three-day conference for investors, lenders and fund managers at Las Vegas' Cosmopolitan Hotel.

"It's an honor for RECORP to be the Title sponsor for this year's Captivate West conference," Child said. "We're really excited about sponsoring this important gathering of lending industry leaders. It's a chance for us to share news and highlights about all the great work we've been doing."

Child and the REFCORP team were impressed with previous Geraci events they attended and wanted to play a more significant role in the August Captivate West conference. In addition to having his company as the Title sponsor, Child is also one of the featured speakers at the conference. He and his team at RECORP will give a presentation about their company and projects on Aug. 27.

"Captivate has got a lot of great speakers lined up, and we're just humbled to be among them," Child said. " We've been to dozens of industry events — but Geraci has put on a number of fantastic events — so we know this year's Captivate West will be just as impressive."

REFCORP is a private money real estate lender and real estate investor based in Scottsdale, Ariz. The company provides short-term construction loans and value-add revitalization loans for residential real estate projects across Arizona. Adam Child is a founding member of RECORP and serves as its current president and CEO. He also serves as a principal at Mobile Home Financing, which develops manufactured home communities in rural parts of Arizona.

Find out more at http://www.refcorpaz.com and http://www.adam-child.com.

 

SOURCE Real Estate Finance Corporation

Nachrichten

