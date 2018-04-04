Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the "Company") will report first quarter 2018 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on May 8, 2018. Following the announcement, the Company's management will host a first quarter 2018 earnings conference call the morning of May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-866-807-9684, or 1-412-317-5415 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company's website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.

