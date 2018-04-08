<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.04.2018 22:57:00

Rand Capital Mourns the Passing of Chairman of the Board Reginald B. Newman II

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) ("Rand”), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced today with great sorrow that Reginald B. Newman II, Chairman of the Board, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2018.

Allen F. ("Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital, commented, "We are deeply saddened by Reg’s sudden passing. We will miss his leadership and wish we could have expressed our appreciation one more time. On behalf of the Board of Directors and team at Rand Capital, I offer our sincere condolences to his family.”

Mr. Newman became a Director of Rand in 1987 and was named Chairman of the Board in 1996. He was the Chairman of Prior Aviation Service, Inc., the Fixed-Base Operator (FBO) at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Buffalo, NY. Mr. Newman was also a Director of Taylor Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq:TAYD) and Dunn Tire LLC.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company’s stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.

Nachrichten zu Rand Capital CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rand Capital CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Bleiben Sie "In Style" - mit unserem BRC auf Hugo Boss, Kering und Adidas
06.04.18
Droht dem SMI heute neues Ungemach?
05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Nahost und Afrika zieht an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rand Capital CorpShs 2.70 0.00% Rand Capital CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall-Street-Analyst: Der Bitcoin eignet sich vor allem als langfristige Anlage
Experte: Die Korrektur bei Tech-Werten geht noch lange weiter
Analyst: Wir befinden uns in einem Bullenmarkt, der sich fortsetzen wird
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Nestlé: "Wir warten nicht, bis uns Steuern angedroht werden"
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Credit Suisse und UBS zahlten 25 Mrd CHF für Altlasten aus der Finanzkrise
Eurokurs legt zu - Zum Franken praktisch unverändert
Aufsichtsrat der Deutschen Bank diskutiert über Vorstandschef Cryan
Wunschanalyse der Woche: Symrise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB