Rand Capital Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) ("Rand”), a venture capital company which invests in growth businesses with unique product, service or technology concepts, announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Allen F. ("Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital, commented, "In the quarter we made two follow-on investments totaling $450,000. The first was in one of our newer portfolio companies, Centivo, which we started investing in last year. The other was in one of our long-standing holdings, SciAps, in which we have been investing since 2013. Both investments were part of capital raises to support these companies’ growth.”

During the quarter, Rand consolidated the majority of its investments and cash of its newly formed Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) applicant fund, Rand SBIC II, into its original SBIC fund.

Mr. Grum noted, "We have finalized our strategy with the SBA and have consolidated our SBIC funds as the first step. We can now begin the application process for $6 million minimum of additional leverage in 2018. We are excited to expand our longstanding relationship with the SBA.”

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Reported $4.97 net asset value (NAV) per share at March 31, 2018, compared with $5.05 at December 31, 2017.

Supported two current portfolio companies with $450,000 of investments during the quarter: Centivo Corporation $200,000 SciAps, Inc. $250,000



Investment income increased 10.4% over the prior-year first quarter.

At March 31, 2018, portfolio fair value was $32.2 million and consolidated cash was $5.5 million.

Total investment income in the first quarter of 2018 grew to approximately $363,000, up from approximately $329,000 in the first quarter of 2017. The $34,000 increase was driven by the Company’s success with focusing investments in income producing instruments. Total expenses in the 2018 and 2017 first quarters were approximately $589,000 and $516,000, respectively.

Selected Portfolio Highlights

ACV Auctions, Inc. , the leading dealer-to-dealer full-service wholesale online auction platform, reached a major milestone in March selling more than 5,000 units online for a total of more than $35 million in vehicle inventory sold. The rapidly growing automotive company is increasing vehicle sales at a rate of 400 percent per year, including over 500 new dealer sign-ups per month. ACV Auctions operates and sells vehicles in 52 markets throughout the East Coast and Midwest. By the end of 2018, the company expects to be in over 70 markets by expanding to the West Coast. ACV Auctions' world-class technology modernizes the wholesale auction operation, including title management, floor plan purchasing, arbitration and facilitating the transportation of the vehicles. Rand’s initial $163,000 investment in 2016 has a fair market value of $282,000 at March 31, 2018.

SciAps, Inc. develops portable analytical instruments that identify virtually any compound, mineral or element on earth. The company recently introduced a new Scrapper X-250, which is an X-ray analyzer designed from the ground up to be the fastest scrap sorter in existence. It measures magnesium up to 10 times faster than any other X-ray gun, which is one of the keys to highly accurate aluminum alloy testing. SciAps recently completed a Series D $10 million financing round, in which Rand invested $250,000 during the first quarter. This represents Rand's tenth investment in SciAps. At March 31, 2018, Rand's investment in SciAps was valued at approximately $2.0 million.

OutMatch Holdings, LLC is a leader in delivering actionable predictive analytics to build world-class workforces and is transforming the world of work by helping companies hire, retain and develop great talent. The company experienced a breakthrough year in 2017, fueled by the acquisition of a leading culture analytics firm and the launch of its robust new platform. Outmatch gained 60 new clients and its client retention rate was 98% which drove double-digit year-over-year recurring revenue growth. For 2018, the company is developing enhancements to expand its candidate assessment platform, broadening its OutMatch Impact. They recently announced the launch of two new solutions, which include the industry's fastest pre-hire assessment and OutMatch Bridge, an exclusive solution that allows point-and-click integration of assessments into applicant tracking systems. At March 31, 2018, Rand's investment in OutMatch was valued at approximately $2.1 million.

As of March 31, 2018, Rand’s portfolio consisted of 30 active companies. At that date, the portfolio was comprised of approximately 60% in equity investments and 40% in debt investments, compared with 63% in equity investments and 37% in debt investments at March 31, 2017. The change in investment mix reflects Rand’s goal to generate sufficient investment income to cover operating expenses.

Webcast and Conference Call

Rand will host a conference call and live webcast today, May 2, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial condition and results for the 2018 first quarter, as well as its strategy and outlook. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Rand’s website at www.randcapital.com under the "Investor Relations” heading. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Rand’s conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8263. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored on Rand’s website at www.randcapital.com under the "Investor Relations” heading.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today through Wednesday, May 9, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671, and enter conference ID number 13679104. A transcript of the call will be placed on Rand’s website, once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) provides investors the ability to participate in venture capital opportunities through an investment in the Company’s stock. Rand is a Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net asset value growth, investment returns and opportunities as well as Rand’s plans for utilizing proceeds from sales of portfolio companies when and if received. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the portfolio companies’ markets, competitor responses, and market acceptance of their products and services and other factors disclosed in the Corporation’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as the Corporation’s current plans, estimates and beliefs. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position March 31, 2018 December 31, (Unaudited) 2017 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $99,500) $ 99,500 $ 99,500 Affiliate investments (cost of $21,086,529 and $20,871,129, respectively) 16,982,195 17,016,795 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $15,900,940 and $15,718,690, respectively) 15,148,528 15,167,767 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $37,086,969 and $36,689,319, respectively) 32,230,223 32,284,062 Cash 5,499,266 6,262,039 Interest receivable (net of allowance: $206,900 at 3/31/18;$161,000 at 12/31/) 168,129 231,048 Deferred tax asset 656,268 551,863 Prepaid income taxes 797,422 762,047 Other assets 82,247 42,854 Total assets $ 39,433,555 $ 40,133,913 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Debentures guaranteed by the SBA (net of debt issuance costs) $ 7,862,023 $ 7,855,173 Profit sharing and bonus payable - 144,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 119,739 178,348 Deferred revenue 53,521 37,707 Total liabilities 8,035,283 8,215,228 Stockholders’ equity (net assets): Common stock, $.10 par; shares authorized 10,000,000; shares issued 6,863,034; shares outstanding of 6,321,988 at 3/31/18 and 12/31/17 686,304 686,304 Capital in excess of par value 10,581,789 10,581,789 Accumulated net investment loss (1,770,475 ) (1,597,146 ) Undistributed net realized gain on investments 27,215,738 27,215,738 Net unrealized depreciation on investments (3,845,979 ) (3,498,895 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 541,046 shares (1,469,105 ) (1,469,105 ) Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share $4.97 at 3/31/18; $5.05 at 12/31/17) 31,398,272 31,918,685 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets) $ 39,433,555 $ 40,133,913

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2018 2017 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Affiliate investments $ 147,036 $ 136,757 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 150,312 109,334 Total interest from portfolio companies 297,348 246,091 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 5,110 10,975 Total interest from other investments 5,110 10,975 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 50,783 62,373 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 3,382 2,512 Total dividend and other investment income 54,165 64,885 Fee income: Affiliate investments 3,167 917 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 3,019 5,769 Total fee income 6,186 6,686 Total investment income 362,809 328,637 Expenses: Salaries 169,874 165,413 Employee benefits 63,745 52,370 Directors' fees 34,875 34,875 Professional fees 101,687 84,002 Stockholders and office operating 64,439 67,210 Insurance 11,988 11,302 Corporate development 15,796 21,708 Other operating 2,691 1,960 465,095 438,840 Interest on SBA obligations 77,569 77,569 Bad debt expense 45,900 - Total expenses 588,564 516,409 Net investment loss before income taxes (225,755 ) (187,772 ) Income tax (benefit) (52,426 ) (72,508 ) Net investment (loss) (173,329 ) (115,264 ) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments (250,000 ) - Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (201,489 ) (380,644 ) Change in unrealized depreciation before income tax expense (benefit) (451,489 ) (380,644 ) Deferred income tax (benefit) (104,405 ) (136,427 ) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments (347,084 ) (244,217 ) Net realized and unrealized (loss) on investments (347,084 ) (244,217 ) Net (decrease) in net assets from operations $ (520,413 ) $ (359,481 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 6,321,988 6,321,988 Basic and diluted net (decrease) in net assets from operations per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 )

