Ramy Katrib Of DigitalFilm Tree To Deliver Keynote Address At NAB

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalFilm Tree (DFT), an award-winning post production and software development company, announces that CEO/Founder Ramy Katrib will deliver a keynote address at NAB, participate on a panel, as well as give a Q&A presentation. He will discuss DFT's latest advancements in remote post and multidisciplinary collaboration to benefit clients like "Roseanne," which on March 27, 2018 had one of the biggest premieres in TV history.

His schedule is:

Sunday, April 8, 2018, 2:00 PM, Panelist on "Enterprise and Cloud Applications The New Broadcast Infrastructure?" Grand Lobby, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sunday, April 8, 2018, 3:30 PM, Keynote, Post|Production World Keynote: Production & Post, Resolved! Room S222 (Upper South Hall) Las Vegas Convention Center.

Monday, April 9, 2018, 3:00 PM, Presentation with Q&A, Blackmagic Design, Booth SL216, Las Vegas Convention Center.

"I'm excited and honored to be speaking at all three of these events," says Katrib, "especially with DFT delivering the 10th season of 'Roseanne' and seeing the monumental success of the show since the first airing." DigitalFilm Tree supplied all the post production work on the show including online, color correction, VFX, and delivery. "Well before production started, we were iterating on 'Roseanne's' color correction, which was a major part of the show," he continues, "and our colorists used DaVinci Resolve exclusively."

Katrib was asked to speak by Blackmagic Design. "We are fortunate to have worked with Blackmagic Design for over 15 years," states Katrib, "and in 2009, DigitalFilm Tree became the first company to use DaVinci Resolve on a major broadcast TV show, NCIS: Los Angeles, delivering over 200 episodes to date."

"DigitalFilm Tree senior colorists Dan Judy and Rick Dalby worked hand-in-hand with "Roseanne" DP Johnny Simmons in designing an updated look for a familiar and established show. After online and color correction were completed on "Roseanne," DFT delivered all nine episodes for season 10 in two weeks.

