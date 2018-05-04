<
04.05.2018 08:00:00

Raisio plc: Changes in Raisio's management

Raisio plc, Stock Exchange Release, 4 May 2018 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time

CHANGES IN RAISIO’S MANAGEMENT

Perttu Eerola’s duties as VP of the Raisioagro Division, a Group Management Team member and Raisioagro Ltd’s Managing Director will end on 4 May 2018.

Earlier today, Raisio announced to divest Raisioagro’s Cattle feed business to Lantmännen Agro Oy. The transaction is expected to take place during September 2018.

RAISIO PLC

Heidi Hirvonen
Communications and IR Manager
tel. +358 50 567 3060

Further information:
Pekka Kuusniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 50 537 3883


Raisio plc

Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2017, the Group’s net sales for continuing operations totalled EUR 307 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 38 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.

?Distribution
Nasdaq
Key media
www.raisio.com

