Raisio plc: Changes in Raisio's management

CHANGES IN RAISIO’S MANAGEMENT

Perttu Eerola’s duties as VP of the Raisioagro Division, a Group Management Team member and Raisioagro Ltd’s Managing Director will end on 4 May 2018.

Earlier today, Raisio announced to divest Raisioagro’s Cattle feed business to Lantmännen Agro Oy. The transaction is expected to take place during September 2018.

