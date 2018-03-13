Preview of Rail + Metro China 2018

SHANGHAI, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Shanghai International Rail Transit Exhibition (Rail+Metro China 2018), which is produced by Shanghai Shentong Metro Group and Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from November 7-9, 2018.

I. Rail Transit Market in China Has Strong Breakthrough with Large Market Scale for Years

By the end of December 2017, 33 cities in China had rail transit and the total mileage exceeded 4,500 miles. By the year 2020, the operating mileage of urban rail transit in China is expected to reach 7,700 miles. In terms of railways, the operating mileage of railways throughout the country has exceeded 120,000 miles; the operating mileage of high-speed railways has reached 25,000 miles, which tops the world. China's rail transit market will remain attractive to all the industrial participants globally in the foreseeable future.

II. Four Major Development Trends Stand Out from Pursuing to Leading the World

Urban rail transit in China has developed towards large-scale, networked structure, diversified systems, intellectualized equipment and independent technology in recent years. Mid-volume and diversified railway systems have been developed fast. A larger market has attracted more stakeholders such as BYD Group, Alibaba (Alipay), Baidu and Tencent to start to take part in the business. Cashless payment and face scan payment have been applied to various cities and have vastly changed people's payment patterns.

III. Grasping Market Direction and Getting All that Railway Companies Want at Rail + Metro China 2018

Rail+Metro China is always dedicated to promptly conveying the most practical industry information and building an integrated trade platform. Over 200 exhibitors will attend the show, and 20,000 visitors are expected to participate in the show. CRRC Corporation, Bombardier Transportation Group, Alstom and BYD Group are showcasing the latest technologies and products.

Shanghai International Railway and Rail Transit Conference will be held in conjunction. This year's conference will focus on high-speed railway, interurban railway, inner-city (suburb) railway, urban rail transit and 'the Belt and Road' initiative. Over 200 industry leaders and experts will participate in keynote speeches.

2018's show will hit a new high from every aspect and bring together all the industry's leading figures.

