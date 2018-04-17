RRD to Announce First Quarter Results on May 1st and Host a Conference Call on May 2nd

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) ("RRD or the "Company”) announced today that it will report first quarter results after the close of business on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 and host a conference call on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The conference call will begin at 11:00 am Eastern time. The full earnings release and a slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of the RRD website at www.rrd.com.

Participants may listen to the call by dialing 612.234.9960 (access code 447604#). For those unable to listen live, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until July 31, 2018 at 320.365.3844 (access code 447604#).

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications. With more than 50,000 clients and 43,000 employees across 34 countries, RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage and execute their multichannel communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RR Donnelley's filings with the SEC. RR Donnelley disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

