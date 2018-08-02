<
02.08.2018 08:45:50

ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT ON 16 AUGUST 2018 AT 12.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 3 AUGUST 2018 AT 11.00 A.M.

ROBIT PLC TO PUBLISH HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT ON 16 AUGUST 2018 AT 12.00 P.M.

Robit Plc will publish its half-year financial report January-June 2018 on Thursday, 16 August 2018 at 12.00 p.m.

An analyst and press conference in connection with the publication of the half-year financial report will be held for analysts, investors and media representatives on Thursday, 16 August 2018 at 2.00 p.m. The conference will take place in Helsinki at Event Arena Bank (meeting rooms 24-25), Unioninkatu 22, 00130 Helsinki. Entrance through Havis Business Center.

Doors will be open at 1.30 p.m. The conference will be held in English.

The event is open for everybody. However, it is advisable to register to the event by Thursday 9 August 2018 via email investors@robitgroup.com.

The conference can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.31415.fi/robit3 or alternatively www.3141.fi/robit3. Registration is not required.

The presentation material and record will be available on the company's website at https://www.robitgroup.com/?investor=financial-information after the analyst and press conference.

ROBIT PLC

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO

Heikki Allonen, Chairman

Further information:

Robit Plc

Mika Virtanen, Group CEO
+358 40 832 7583
mika.virtanen@robitgroup.com

Heikki Allonen, Chairman
+358 400 421 234
heikki.allonen@robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 19 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA.

Distribution:        
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Robit Oyj via Globenewswire

