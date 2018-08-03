03.08.2018 18:46:00

RM LAW Announces Investigation of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. ("Forest City" or the "Company") (NYSE: FCE-A) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $11.4 billion.

If you own shares of Forest City and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Forest City will receive $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Forest City for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Forest City for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process.

CONTACT:             

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-forest-city-realty-trust-inc-300691820.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Nachrichten

