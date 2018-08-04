04.08.2018 01:15:00

RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMTI) securities between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Rockwell Medical shareholders may, no later than September 25, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class.  If you purchased shares of Rockwell Medical and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

Rockwell Medical operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases in the United States and internationally.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Robert L. Chioini, former Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell's Board; and (6) consequently, Defendants' statements about Rockwell's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than September 25, 2018, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff."  Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.  You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-rockwell-medical-inc-300691823.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
02.08.18
Volkswagen Vz. – abgeprallt
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse wählt offenbar Frankfurt als Post-Brexit-Standort
Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
GAM-Kunden flüchten nach Manager-Suspendierung aus dessen Fonds - Aktie sackt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB