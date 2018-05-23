REX American Resources Reports First Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.45

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX” or "the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2018 first quarter ("Q1 ‘18”) ended April 30, 2018. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q1 ‘18 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities and its refined coal operation. One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen”) are consolidated, while those of its four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. REX’s financial results also reflect the refined coal entity acquired by the Company in fiscal 2017. The Company reports results for its two business segments as ethanol and by-products, and refined coal.

REX’s Q1 ‘18 net sales and revenue were $120.8 million, compared with $113.1 million in Q1 ‘17, primarily reflecting the increased ethanol gallons sold as well as higher average selling prices for dried and modified distillers grains during the quarter, which offset lower average selling prices for ethanol. The Company’s Q1 ‘18 gross profit for its ethanol and by-products segment increased to $13.5 million, from $12.5 million in the comparable prior year period. Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates in Q1 ‘18 was flat at $0.7 million, compared to Q1 ’17. This led to income before income taxes of $11.0 million in Q1 ‘18, compared to $8.9 million in Q1 ‘17 for the ethanol and by-products segment. The Company also recorded a gross loss from its refined coal operation of $2.7 million in Q1 ‘18. While gross profit and income before income taxes were negatively impacted, the Company was able to recognize benefits related to its refined coal operation in the form of a lower effective tax rate. The Company reported income from continuing operations before income taxes and non-controlling interests in Q1 ‘18 of $7.6 million, compared with $8.0 million in Q1 ‘17.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q1 ‘18 more than doubled to $9.5 million, from $4.5 million in Q1 ‘17, primarily reflecting lower tax rates related to the Company’s refined coal operation and the December 2017 passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Q1 ‘18 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $1.45 per share, compared to $0.69 per share in Q1 ‘17.

Per share results in Q1 ‘18 and Q1 ‘17 are based on 6,571,000 and 6,593,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Segment Income Statement Data: Three Months

Ended ($ in thousands) April 30, 2018 2017 Net sales and revenue: Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 120,680 $ 113,143 Refined coal (2) (3) 140 - Total net sales and revenues $ 120,820 $ 113,143 Gross profit (loss): Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 13,546 $ 12,489 Refined coal (2) (2,695) - Total gross profit $ 10,851 $ 12,489 Income (loss) before income taxes: Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 11,009 $ 8,923 Refined coal (2) (2,859) - Corporate and other (501) (921) Total income before income taxes $ 7,649 $ 8,002 Benefit (provision) for income taxes: Ethanol & By-Products $ (1,420) $ (2,705) Refined coal 3,999 - Corporate and other 124 315 Total benefit (provision) before income taxes $ 2,703 $ (2,390) Segment profit (loss): Ethanol & By-Products $ 8,589 $ 5,142 Refined coal 1,271 - Corporate and other (364) (598) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 9,496 $ 4,544

(1) Includes results attributable to non-controlling interests of approximately 25% for One Earth and approximately 1% for NuGen. (2) Includes results attributable to non-controlling interests of approximately 5%. (3) Refined coal sales are reported net of the cost of coal.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "Ethanol pricing remained pressured in the first quarter based on industry supply levels and legislative uncertainty. However, our consolidated plants increased the volume of ethanol sold by 9% over last year’s first quarter and with the recovery in distillers grain pricing we grew the gross profit in the ethanol and by-products segment by 8.5%. This growth, combined with the benefits of our refined coal operations and other tax reductions enabled REX to more than double its net income and earnings per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 versus the same period last year.

"With our healthy balance sheet, including cash and short-term investments of $176 million and working capital of $220 million, we remain well positioned in our continued efforts to build value for our shareholders.”

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Program

At April 30, 2018, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $175.7 million, $60.0 million of which was at the parent company, and $115.7 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash and cash equivalents at January 31, 2018, of $191.0 million, $74.1 million of which was at the parent company, and $116.9 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

On March 20, 2018, REX’s Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s share repurchase program providing the Company with the authority to repurchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of its common stock. During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company purchased 126,141 shares at an average cost of $72.36. Reflecting the balance of the Company’s prior repurchase authorization, REX is now authorized to repurchase up to 525,732 shares of its common stock. The Company had 6,440,628 shares outstanding at April 30, 2018.

Repurchases by the Company will be subject to available liquidity, general market and economic conditions, alternate uses for the capital and other factors. Share repurchases may be made from time to time in open market transactions, block trades or in private transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations and other legal requirements. There is no minimum number of shares that the Company is required to repurchase and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without prior notice. All shares purchased will be held in the Company’s treasury for possible future use.

The following table summarizes select data related to the

Company’s consolidated Ethanol and By-Products interests: Three Months

Ended April 30, 2018 2017 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 1.33 $ 1.44 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 137.75 $ 100.06 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.25 $ 0.28 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 70.29 $ 41.91 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 3.50 $ 3.47 Average cost of natural gas (per mmbtu) $ 3.46 $ 3.74

Supplemental Data Related to REX’s Ethanol and By-Products Interests: REX American Resources Corporation

Ethanol Ownership Interests/Effective Annual Gallons Shipped as of April 30, 2018

(gallons in millions) Entity Trailing Twelve

Months Gallons

Shipped Current

REX

Ownership

Interest REX’s Current Effective

Ownership of Trailing Twelve

Month Gallons Shipped One Earth Energy, LLC (Gibson City, IL) 127.3 75.1% 95.6 NuGen Energy, LLC (Marion, SD) 134.5 99.5% 133.8 Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC (West Burlington, IA) 108.3 10.3% 11.2 Big River Resources Galva, LLC (Galva, IL) 127.8 10.3% 13.2 Big River United Energy, LLC (Dyersville, IA) 129.6 5.7% 7.4 Big River Resources Boyceville, LLC (Boyceville, WI) 56.9 10.3% 5.9 Total 684.4 n/a 267.1

First Quarter Conference Call

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 684 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve month period ended April 30, 2018. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended April 30, 2018) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 267 million gallons. In addition, in fiscal 2017 the Company acquired a refined coal operation. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may,” "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "anticipate” or "continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the impact of legislative changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, dried and modified distillers grains, ethanol, corn oil, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol and refined coal plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, changes in the international, national or regional economies, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

- statements of operations follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Three Months

Ended April 30, 2018 2017 Net sales and revenue $ 120,820 $ 113,143 Cost of sales 109,969 100,654 Gross profit 10,851 12,489 Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,553) (5,402) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 697 700 Interest and other income 654 215 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and non-controlling interests 7,649 8,002 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 2,703 (2,390) Net income including non-controlling interests 10,352 5,612 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (856) (1,068) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 9,496 $ 4,544 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,571 6,593 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.45 $ 0.69

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) Unaudited April 30, January 31, ASSETS: 2018 2018 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,246 $ 190,988 Short-term investments 111,495 - Restricted cash 896 354 Accounts receivable 21,263 12,913 Inventory 26,088 20,755 Refundable income taxes 7,861 6,612 Prepaid expenses and other 8,056 7,412 Total current assets 239,905 239,034 Property and equipment-net 193,969 197,827 Other assets 7,444 7,454 Equity method investments 35,246 34,549 TOTAL ASSETS $ 476,564 $ 478,864 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable – trade $ 8,803 $ 8,149 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,956 13,716 Total current liabilities 19,759 21,865 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 19,435 21,706 Other long term liabilities 4,039 3,367 Total long term liabilities 23,474 25,073 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: REX shareholders’ equity: Common stock, 45,000 shares authorized, 29,853 shares issued at par 299 299 Paid in capital 146,981 146,923 Retained earnings 557,409 547,913 Treasury stock, 23,413 and 23,287 shares, respectively (322,758) (313,643) Total REX shareholders’ equity 381,931 381,492 Non-controlling interests 51,400 50,434 Total equity 433,331 431,926 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 476,564 $ 478,864

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended

April 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 10,352 $ 5,612 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,920 4,934 Income from equity method investments (697) (700) Accrued interest income (341) - Deferred income tax (2,271) 3 Stock based compensation expense 71 196 Gain on disposal of real estate and property and equipment (8) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,350) 2,705 Inventory (5,333) (3,370) Other assets (1,894) (30) Accounts payable-trade 1,011 (1,308) Other liabilities (1,980) 723 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,520) 8,765 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (3,061) (5,905) Purchase of short-term investment (111,154) - Restricted investments and deposits 5 51 Other 6 6 Net cash used in investing activities (114,204) (5,848) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (8,586) - Capital contributions from minority investor 110 - Net cash used in financing activities (8,476) - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (126,200) 2,917 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 191,342 188,706 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period $ 65,142 $ 191,623 Non cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures $ 142 $ 1,284 Non cash financing activities – Stock awards accrued $ - $ 167 Non cash financing activities – Accrued common stock repurchases $ 542 $ -

