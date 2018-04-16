RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange recently welcomed five new resorts in Japan to its RCI Weeks program, adding new holiday options to its 3.8 million global exchange members. These five properties are located across Japan in popular tourist destinations, including three new cities for RCI Members -- Mie Prefecture, Aichi Prefecture, and Tochigi Prefecture.





"Japan remains one of the top travel destinations in the world," said Jonathan Mills, managing director of RCI Asia Pacific and DAE Global. "We are delighted to welcome these five resorts to the RCI Weeks program, adding to the wealth of exchange options we offer in Japan. This addition brings RCI's network in Japan to a current total of 21 affiliated resorts."



According to statistics provided by JTB Tourism Research & Consulting, Japan welcomed a record of 28.7 million tourist arrivals in 2017, surpassing the total number of visitors in 2016 by 19 percent and keeping on track for the Japanese government's target to boost the number of visitors to 40 million in 2020. While traditionally popular destinations like Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka continue to be tourist favourites, efforts have been put in by the government to attract more international tourists to other prefectures. "An affiliation with RCI therefore establishes a mutually beneficial relationship for both parties -- it will bring more international tourists to these beautiful destinations and resorts, and at the same time underscores RCI's commitment to grow its vacation exchange network offerings for its members," said Mills.



The five new resort properties that join the RCI exchange network include:

1. Went Awaji Higashikaigan is located in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, approximately 1.5 hours from Osaka and one hour from Kobe. Awaji Island is known for its strategic location for tourists as the island is situated between Honshu and Shikoku, allowing quick access to both islands. Went Awaji Higashikaigan provides stunning views of the ocean and is well-appointed with a restaurant, an indoor swimming pool as well as a rooftop bath. Units are spacious and equipped with a mini-kitchen, suitable for families and group travellers, or longer stay guests.

2. Villa Kita Karuizawa L-Wing is located in Gunma Prefecture, approximately 1.5 hour from the center of Tokyo. Karuizawa is a well-known vacation destination for all seasons. During the summer many domestic tourists visit the area to enjoy cooler weather and outdoor activities surrounded by the nature including Mt. Asama, a base area for winter sports. Villa Kitakaruizawa L-Wing overlooks Mt. Asama, and features two restaurants, a tennis court and public bath on the top floor. Affiliated units accommodate up to four guests with Japanese traditional futon mattresses.

3. Mikawawan Resort Linx is located in Nishio city, Aichi Prefecture, approximately 1.5 hours from Nagoya and three hours from Tokyo. Nishio city is rich in nature, surrounded by the sea, mountains and rivers, and attracting mainly domestic tourists. The city is also known as a gourmet heaven boasting fresh seafood from Mikawa bay and Ise bay, and locally grown Japanese green tea leaves. Mikawawan Resort Linx overlooks the Mikawa bay and features restaurants, a swimming pool, a hot spring and a spa - a perfect place for relaxation. Affiliated units accommodate up to two guests with a twin bed.

4. Nasukogen TOWA Pure Cottages is located in Nasukogen, Tochigi prefecture, approximately 1.5 hours from Tokyo. This is a highland resort destination surrounded by mountains and nature that's popular for those who seek the cool weather during summer months. It has excellent sight-seeing spots such as hot springs, farms, theme parks and museums. Nestled in the heart of Nasukogen, TOWA Pure Cottages is an ideal spot from which to discover Tochigi. Guests enjoy easy access to the city including attractions such as the famous theme park, Nasu Highland Park, which is only a doorstep away. Towa Pure Cottages is well facilitated with restaurants and a hot spring. Affiliated units accommodate up to four guests in two separate bed rooms.

5. Cocopa Resort Club is located in Sakakibara Onsen-machi, Mie Prefecture. The area is approximately 1.5 hours away from Nagoya, the fourth largest city in Japan. Sakakibara Onsen is known for a small historical hot spring town which also gives easy access to one of the most significant Shinto shrines - the Isejingu Shrine is located in Ise peninsular. Cocopa Resort Club is a sports complex with accommodation and 36 holes golf course where a number of championships have been held annually. RCI has affiliated with resorts' cottages which can accommodate up to four adults suitable for a family or group travellers especially who love to play golf.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI provides flexible vacation options to its 3.8 million RCI® subscribing members each year. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands (NYSE: WYN). For additional information visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

