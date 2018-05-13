R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Provider Guide to Implementing a Regenerative Medicine Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regenerative therapies with growth factors, stem cells and cytokines have been revolutionary for patients. R3 Stem Cell has now published a "Provider Guide to Implementing Regenerative Medicine in Your Practice".

With regenerative therapies being an out of pocket expense for patients, there are quite a few considerations prior to starting the treatments. R3's Centers have performed over 10,000 successful procedures, with R3 assisting in marketing, scheduling, seminars, webinars, protocols and an IRB Approved Protocol.

Regenerative medicine is turning the conventional treatment paradigm on its head by focusing on repair of damaged tissue, as opposed to just masking symptoms. It's what medicine has been hoping for, a low risk option that can have great benefit to those dealing with a condition causing pain or a decreased quality of life.

The regenerative therapies that are available to the mainstream come in several options including ones that involve the patient being the biological donor, versus those coming as an allograft. Which ones to use, how to market for patients, how to administer the biologics, what to charge - these are ALL appropriate questions.

Proper implementation of a regenerative program is NOT as simple as adding a page to the practice website and bringing it up to existing patients in the practice. In fact, prospects in one's area may represent a completely different target market than your existing book of business!

The best roll out of a program involves extensive preparation, which is outlined in the Guide. R3 Stem Cell also offers a complimentary phone consultation to providers interested in starting a program. The provider website is located at https://r3stemcell.com/become-a-provider/ and call (844) GET-STEM for more information.

SOURCE R3 Stem Cell