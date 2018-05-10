R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification



10-May-2018 / 15:10 GMT/BST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Blackett

2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 25p

GB0002349065 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume £3.10 15,000 d) Aggregated information n/a Aggregated volume n/a Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 8 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London

