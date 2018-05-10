<
10.05.2018 16:10:43

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

10-May-2018 / 15:10 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Blackett
 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

 Director
 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

R.E.A. Holdings plc

 

b)

LEI

 213800YXL94R94RYG150

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 25p

 

 


 

GB0002349065

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

 

 

£3.10

15,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

n/a

Aggregated volume

n/a

Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

8 May 2018

 

f)

Place of the transaction

London

 

 

 
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 5525
EQS News ID: 684691

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REA Holdings PLC 3.20 3.23% REA Holdings PLC

