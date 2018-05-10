|
10.05.2018 16:10:43
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|5525
|EQS News ID:
|684691
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen
