<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2018 23:00:00

Quidel to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel in New York, New York on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer, and Randy Steward, chief financial officer, will present on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) with a question-and-answer session scheduled immediately following the presentation. During the presentation, the company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.quidel.com or by clicking the link below:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/ubsx001/052118a_as/?entity=37_XCP8GVS

Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website for 14 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide healthcare providers with diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices, hospital and reference laboratories, and other alternate sites, like urgent care centers and retail clinics, where healthcare is provided. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

Nachrichten zu Quidel Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quidel Corp.mehr Analysen

22.01.18 Quidel overweight Barclays Capital
18.07.17 Quidel Buy Canaccord Adams
25.04.17 Quidel Hold Canaccord Adams

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:32
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Slowdown
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
08:35
SMI knackt die 9.000er-Marke
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Staaten verringern Defizite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Quidel Corp. 59.70 2.24% Quidel Corp.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Presse: Polyphor Ausgabekurs bei 38 Franken pro Aktie
Darum steigt der Eurokurs bis auf fast 1,20 US-Dollar
Tesla-Aktie schliesst schwach: Elon Musk kündigt wohl gründlichen Umbau bei Tesla an
Feuerwehr mutmasst bei tödlichem Tesla-Unfall über Akku-Brand
Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht mit negativen Vorzeichen aus dem Handel
Die US-Börsen mussten am Dienstag Abschläge hinnehmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB