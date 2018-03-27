<
27.03.2018 23:00:00

Quidel to Host 2018 Analyst and Investor Day in Chicago

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, will host its 2018 Quidel Analyst and Investor Day at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare hotel in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Quidel’s management presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Central Time with a question and answer session scheduled immediately following the management presentation. During the presentation, the Company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The Company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed. For further details about the event, please contact Ruben Argueta at rargueta@quidel.com.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s Web site at http://ir.quidel.com. Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company’s Web site for 14 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia®, QuickVue®, D3® Direct Detection, Thyretain®, Triage® and InflammaDry® leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana®, AmpliVue® and Lyra® molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's recently acquired Triage® system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide healthcare providers with diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio, visit quidel.com.

Nachrichten

