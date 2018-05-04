04.05.2018 05:42:00

Qoo10 Moves To Larger Office

Projected 30% growth in talent acquisition for 2018

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qoo10, largest e-commerce platform in Singapore has a new home. Located downtown Beach Road, the group is packing the final boxes and shall operate in the new office -- twice the size of the current office on Monday 7 May 2018. Qoo10 will occupy two floors at Gateway West and shall be expecting talent growth of 30% for year ending 2018.

Qoo10's new address shall be:
Gateway West
150 Beach Road
#18/19-01
Singapore 189720

"Our focus now is to channel our resources to Singapore market as we see meaningful growth in terms of ROI within the region. Nevertheless, we are prudent in ensuring that markets like Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and mainland China remain steadfast,"Hyunwook Cho, Country Manager, Singapore.

Recent announcement by iprice has Qoo10 leading the pack when it became the first to break eight figures for e-commerce traffic when it rose 70% to hit an average of 14.4 million traffic in Q4 2017.

One Stop Shopping Paradise

Qoo10 is the one-stop shopping e-marketplace, where shoppers are able to browse through an extensive range of products from digital, fashion, home & living, baby products to food items, a recently expanded product category, consisting of ready-to-eat meals, deserts, fresh and frozen foods.

Daily Deals | Time Sales | Group Buy

Low prices have always been part of Qoo10's business strategy, where shoppers can enjoy discounts and savings up to 70% off from the original retail price on participating products through limited time promotional deals such as Daily Deals, Time Sales and Group Buy.

Cart and Shop Coupons

Qoo10 shoppers can also enjoy further shopping rewards in the form of coupons. Periodically, Qoo10 issues weekly cart coupons or in the event of a sale event such as Qoo10 Super Sale. Qoo10 merchants can also choose to issue seller shop coupons for shoppers to enjoy further discounts on the merchants' listed products.

Live10 / MameGo! Chance

Qoo10 seeks to provide shoppers with a seamless and fun online shopping experience. Live10 mobile app includes Qoo10's MameGo!, a GPS-enabled interactive game which is similar to the PokemonGo! Game concept, where Qoo10 shoppers are given 10 'Mameballs' on a daily basis to capture 'Mamemons' which in turn can be exchanged for direct discounts, coupons or Qpoints.

Qoo10 Singapore

Qoo10 Singapore was launched in June 2010 and is now the No. 1 Singapore-based e-commerce platform (Alexa Country Rank#10), with 3 million registered users. With Singapore as the headquarter, Qoo10, a joint venture established between founder Mr. Ku Young Bae and eBay, has expanded its marketplaces to Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and mainland China. Our mission is to establish a decentralised and open market e-commerce platform, which provides everyone with the opportunity to buy and sell almost anything. With a holistic customer-centric business model, Qoo10 offers a fun shopping experience for shoppers. For more information about the company, please visit our website at http://www.qoo10.sg/

