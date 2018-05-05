05.05.2018 19:19:37

Qatar And Glencore Scrap Plan To Sell Rosneft Stake To CEFC

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) announced that Glencore-QIA Consortium has sent a notice to CEFC to terminate that agreement originally put in place in December 2016 for the purposes of acquiring a 19.5 precent stake in Rosneft and will take direct ownership of the underlying Rosneft shares. Glencore will retain a 0.57 percent holding in Rosneft. Qatar will pay Glencore about 3.7 billion euros for the shares it's acquiring.

Glencore said that the Consortium has entered into an agreement to transfer a 14.16 percent stake in Rosneft to a wholly owned subsidiary of QIA the consideration for which will to be used for the settlement of the Consortium's liabilities. This agreement will become effective on 7 May 2018. After the new deal, Qatar Investment Authority will own 18.93 percent of Rosneft.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.05.18
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
04.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB