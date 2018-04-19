<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.04.2018 22:05:00

QIAGEN announces European launch of QIAstat-Dx®, a next generation platform for syndromic insights

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of QIAstat-Dx® in Europe, providing a one-step, fully integrated molecular analysis of common syndromes as tested for in syndromes in infections, oncology and other diseases. The launch follows the closing of the acquisition of Stat-Dx announced in January 2018 and the successful completion of defined development activities by Stat-Dx. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.

QIAstat-Dx (formerly Stat-Dx DiagCORE®) represents the next-generation in multiplex molecular diagnostic systems that enables fast, cost-effective and flexible syndromic testing with novel Sample to Insight solutions powered by QIAGEN chemistries. The system, based on the proprietary DiagCORE® technology, received CE-IVD marking in January 2018 and already has a significant installed base among early adopters. QIAstat-Dx is now being launched with an upgraded CE-IVD-marked respiratory panel that detects 21 pathogens. The panel is the first test in a deep and broad pipeline of planned assays for QIAstat-Dx which spans infectious diseases, oncology, companion diagnostics and other disease areas.

"We are pleased to launch QIAstat-Dx and are excited about its features and capabilities which position it as the next generation of innovation for multiplex syndromic testing,” said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "We are today launching in Europe and expect to have launched QIAstat-Dx system in most countries worldwide by the first half of 2019, including in the United States, and subject to regulatory clearances. A very promising pipeline of future applications and assays will add exciting value to our customers, including capabilities and assays in companion diagnostics and oncology, as well as in quantitative analysis and immunoassay testing.”

Please find the full press release here

###

Nachrichten zu Qiagen NV Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Qiagen NV Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:46
Nichts für schwache Nerven
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - 200% Partizipation am SMI und Kapitalschutz bei Kursrückschlägen
08:32
Nestlé, Novartis und ABB heute im Fokus
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Russlands Wirtschaft lässt Krise hinter sich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Nestlé wächst im ersten Quartal stärker als erwartet - Nestlé-Aktie schliesst knapp im Plus
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Darum ist der Euro nahe bei 1,20 Franken
Novartis setzt Mix aus Erholung und Rücksetzern in Q1 fort - Novartis-Aktie musste etwas abgeben
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Wieso der Euro am Dienstag zum Franken an Boden gewinnt
ABB-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: ABB kehrt in Wachstumsmodus zurück und verbessert Profitabilität
Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Darum ist der Euro zum Franken und Dollar wenig bewegt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison weiterhin im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handelstag mit Verlusten
Die Aufwärtsbewegung an den US-Börsen vom Wochenbeginn scheint ihren Schwung verloren zu haben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB