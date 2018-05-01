<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2018 07:00:30

Q1 2018 TRADING STATEMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Organic net revenue growth of 2%; reported decline of 5% to DKK 12.7bn due to currencies (-5%) and disposals (-2%).
  • Price/mix improvement of 1%.
  • Total organic volume growth of 1%.
    • Tuborg volume growth +11%, Carlsberg flat, Grimbergen +12% and 1664 Blanc +44%.
    • Craft & speciality volume growth of +30%, alcohol-free brew volume growth of +23% in Western Europe.

2018 EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS MAINTAINED

  • Mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit.
  • A translation impact on operating profit of around DKK -550m, based on the spot rates at 30 April (previously DKK -450m).

CEO Cees ’t Hart says: "In the seasonally small first quarter, we delivered 2% organic revenue growth. The Q1 growth in craft & speciality and alcohol-free brews as well as the broadly based growth in Asia serve as proof points for our SAIL’22 agenda. Funding the Journey is delivering according to plan and we’re well on track to deliver on our full-year expectations.”

Carlsberg will present the results at a conference call today at 9.00 am CET (8.00 am GMT). Dial-in information and the slide deck are available beforehand on www.carlsberggroup.com.


Contacts     

Investor Relations:           
Peter Kondrup         +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness          +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:          
Kasper Elbjørn         +45 4179 1216          
Anders Bering          +45 4179 1217

Attachments

Nachrichten zu Carlsberg A/S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Carlsberg A/S (B)mehr Analysen

17.08.16 Carlsberg Hold Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
30.04.18
Trump entscheidet über Importzölle
30.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer und 5.50% p.a. Coupon auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
30.04.18
SMI leicht fester erwartet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Die guten Tage nicht verpassen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Carlsberg A/S (B) 109.90 -2.57% Carlsberg A/S (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Warum der Euro weiter unter 1,20 Franken bleibt
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Der GoPro-CEO erhält nur noch einen Dollar Gehalt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nahost-Krise belastet
Die Wall Street gab zum Wochenstart nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB