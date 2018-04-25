<
25.04.2018 22:15:00

Puma Biotechnology to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 following release of its first quarter 2018 financial results.

The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-709-8150 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8354 (international). Please dial in at least ten minutes in advance and inform the operator that you would like to join the "Puma Biotechnology Conference Call.” A live webcast of the conference call and presentation slides may be accessed on the Investors section of the Puma Biotechnology website at http://www.pumabiotechnology.com. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates — PB272 (neratinib, oral), PB272 (neratinib, intravenous) and PB357. Neratinib, oral was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, following adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy, and is marketed in the United States as NERLYNX® (neratinib) tablets. NERLYNX is a registered trademark of Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the webcast of the presentation contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the benefits of NERLYNX® and neratinib, the Company’s clinical trials and the announcement of data relative to those trials. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors disclosed in the periodic and current reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Nachrichten

