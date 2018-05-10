<
10.05.2018 19:25:00

PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable July 5, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2018.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in approximately 50 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the Company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup conducts extensive research to provide homebuyers with innovative solutions and consumer inspired homes and communities to make lives better.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to www.pultegroupinc.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com and www.jwhomes.com.

Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews

25.04.18 PulteGroup Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
17.01.18 PulteGroup Buy UBS AG
03.01.18 PulteGroup Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
29.12.17 PulteGroup Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.17 PulteGroup Buy UBS AG

