<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2018 08:00:33

Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2018

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE   MARCH 29, 2018 AT 9:00 AM

Publishing of Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2018

Outotec's Interim Report January-March 2018 will be published on Wednesday, April 25, approximately at 9:00 AM Finnish time.

A teleconference hosted by President and CEO Markku Teräsvasara will be held on the same day at 2:00 PM. CFO Jari Ålgars will also be attending.

Participant Passcode: 784305
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States: +1 646 828 8195

To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event using the confirmation code and numbers below. The teleconference will be recorded and published on Outotec's website. The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Outotec OyjShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Outotec OyjShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

28.03.18
Festerer US-Dollar sorgt für Gegenwind
28.03.18
SMI-Erholung nur von kurzer Dauer
27.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Outotec OyjShs 8.55 0.77% Outotec OyjShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil
Apple stellt Neuheiten für Bildungsmarkt vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX vorbörslich ohne klare Richtung
Am Donnerstag wird der heimische Aktienmarkt unentschlossen erwartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB