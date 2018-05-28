<
28.05.2018 18:28:37

Publicis Groupe : Invitation Annual General Meeting

Bonjour,

The Publicis Groupe 2017 Annual General Meeting will take place this Wednesday May 30 at 10:00AM CET at the PublicisCinénams, 129 avenue des Champs-Elysées, 75008 Paris.

Press check-in will be open starting at 9:30 AM in the Salon Eisenhower, 133 avenue des Champs-Elysées.

Please confirm your presence to rsvp@publicisgroupe.com 

A live video webcast will also be available to watch from 10.30 CET via the links below:
Webcast in French
Webcast in English



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

