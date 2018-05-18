PruGen Pharmaceuticals Selects IQVIA’s OCE Technology Platform to Advance Field Sales and Home Office Effectiveness

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a company dedicated to applying advanced analytics and technology to help healthcare clients find better solutions for patients, today announced that PruGen Pharmaceuticals has selected Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE), IQVIA’s next-generation commercial technology platform to help increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the company’s commercial teams.

The innovative technology and superior usability built into the OCE platform, in addition to a high level of satisfaction with IQVIA as a long-standing collaborator, were primary decision-making factors for PruGen. According to the agreement, PruGen’s dermatology specialty sales force and home office operations team will use OCE.

"OCE received overwhelming support from the sales staff who saw the solution,” said Matt Raiff, chief operating officer of PruGen. "The usability will increase adoption, so reports and analytics will be more accurate and valuable. The data shared between marketing, sales, home office and other departments will help us drive collaboration and, therefore, more productive customer interactions.”

OCE is built on best-in-class technologies, including Salesforce.com, MuleSoft and Amazon Web Services and others to provide seamless integration. The solution features Ada™, artificial intelligence that gives recommendations for next-best actions; Apollo™, an intuitive user interface; and Lexi™, an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to connect all applications and data using common language.

"PruGen wanted to take advantage of the latest technology that can transform their business, and IQVIA is able to deliver that with OCE,” said Mark Karch, vice president of sales, Technology Solutions US, IQVIA. "They have grown dramatically in the past few years, and that momentum is continuing. OCE is a solution that can grow and scale with them, and fit well in their expanding IT ecosystem with the integration capability of Lexi and other key benefits.”

About PruGen Pharmaceuticals

PruGen Pharmaceuticals provides high quality products, exclusively to specialists that meet the real needs of patients while offering easy access and great value in treating skin care conditions. Our commitment is not only to provide the highest quality products, but also to make sure patients have convenient access and affordable pricing for the treatment of their condition.

Our heritage and our values are at the foundation of our company and while we offer innovative and cost-effective products we also focus on our delivery of excellent customer service to the patients and providers that utilize our products. Our commitment to patient access is at the heart of our business and in the hearts and minds of our employees as we continue to grow our product portfolio. To learn more, visit www.prugen.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation, and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.IQVIA.com.

