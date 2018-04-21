Proton Partners International to Acquire Elekta MR-linac Cancer Treatment Devices

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that Proton Partners International Ltd has agreed to procure Elekta MR-linac systems for the network cancer centers across the UK, which they are building to be able to provide cancer patients with the most advanced treatment available.

Richard Hausmann, CEO at Elekta, said: "Both Proton Partners and Elekta understand the need and value of investing in future technologies in the field of precision radiotherapy, such as Elekta MR-linac, making this an exciting opportunity to collaborate. The companies share the same vision of providing the best treatment available to cancer patients and the most optimal workflow for clinicians."

Mike Moran, chief executive officer of Proton Partners International, said: "Demand for more specialized cancer care is growing, and Proton Partners International plans to meet that demand with Elekta MR-linac systems throughout the UK."

Elekta MR-linac is the only radiation therapy delivery system that integrates an advanced linear accelerator with cutting-edge, high-field (1.5 Tesla) magnetic resonance imaging without compromising either system. Elekta MR-linac has extraordinary potential for ushering in a new paradigm of cancer care.

Additional information about Elekta MR-linac can be found at www.elekta.com/mrrt.

The order value is GBP 25 million and the agreement is pending approval of each company's respective board of directors.

Elekta MR-linac is a work in progress and not available for sale or distribution.

