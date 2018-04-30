Heiko Thieme und Hans A. Bernecker live in Zürich! Treffen Sie die Finanzexperten kostenfrei beim ersten Börsentag Zürich - 17. Mai World Trade Center
30.04.2018 21:15:48

Prosafe SE: Withdrawal of Director Nomination regarding the Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE to be held on 3 May 2018

Reference is made to the Annual General meeting of Prosafe SE to be held on 3 May 2018 (AGM). Ms. Nancy Erotocritou has given notice that due to recent commitments which have arisen, she shall not be in a position to offer herself for re-election to another term on the Board of Directors, and therefore withdraws as a nominee for Director at the forthcoming AGM. As a result she shall be stepping down as Director of the Company with effect as of 30 April 2018.

At this time, the Election Committee is not nominating a replacement Director and recommends that the Board will go forward with five members.  Other than Ms. Nancy Erotocritou, the nominees named in the Notice of AGM dated 10 April 2018, will stand for election at the 2018 AGM.

The form of proxy in the original distribution of the Notice remains valid, however, the proposed resolution relating to the appointment of Ms. Erotocritou is withdrawn from the Agenda for the AGM and shall not be put to vote at the AGM.

A supplementary Election Committee Report and Recommendation is attached to this announcement.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Larnaca, 30 April 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman

Prosafe SE

Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

