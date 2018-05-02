Prosafe SE : Proxies for Annual General Meeting to be held 3 May 2018

Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Director of the Board of Prosafe SE, has been appointed to act as proxy for 6 520 008 shares, corresponding to 8.07 % of the share capital, at the Annual General Meeting to be held 3 May 2018.

The specific proxies are without specific voting instructions and are valid for this Annual General Meeting only.

Larnaca, 2 May 2018

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

