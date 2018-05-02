<
02.05.2018 12:43:31

Prosafe SE : Proxies for Annual General Meeting to be held 3 May 2018

Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Director of the Board of Prosafe SE, has been appointed to act as proxy for 6 520 008 shares, corresponding to 8.07 % of the share capital, at the Annual General Meeting to be held 3 May 2018.

The specific proxies are without specific voting instructions and are valid for this Annual General Meeting only.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com  

Larnaca, 2 May 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

