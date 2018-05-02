|
02.05.2018 12:43:31
Prosafe SE : Proxies for Annual General Meeting to be held 3 May 2018
Birgit Aagaard-Svendsen, Director of the Board of Prosafe SE, has been appointed to act as proxy for 6 520 008 shares, corresponding to 8.07 % of the share capital, at the Annual General Meeting to be held 3 May 2018.
The specific proxies are without specific voting instructions and are valid for this Annual General Meeting only.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 2 May 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SEShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Prosafe SEShsmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}