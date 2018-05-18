<
18.05.2018 13:47:15

Prosafe SE: Part conversion of convertible bonds, new shares issued

Reference is made to the convertible bonds issued by Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") on 15 September 2016, with ISIN NO 001077102.5 ("Convertible Bonds").

Notice for part conversion has been received on the basis of which Convertible Bonds of nominal value NOK 7,779,094 have today been converted into 311,163 new ordinary shares in the Company, based on the conversion price of NOK 25 per share. Following the conversion, the remaining outstanding principal of the Convertible Bonds is reduced to NOK 70,810,735. The number of outstanding shares in the Company has increased to 81,060,038 shares, each of nominal value EUR 0.1.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Larnaca, 18 May 2018
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager - Corporate Finance and Treasury
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

