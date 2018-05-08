Proposal for new chairman of GWS Production AB

Shareholders representing approximately 31 percent of the shares and votes in GWS Production AB ("GWS") have announced that they propose Semmy Rülf to be elected as the new chairman of the board for travel security company GWS Production in Lund.

Retiring chairman Lars Lidgren remains on the board.

Semmy Rülf (born 1950) has worked for a long time in the IT industry as well as in the medical technology industry during his career. Among other things within the IT industry, as CEO for Axis Communications, chairman for Qlik and Mindroute Incentive. Within Medtech he was CEO for ProstaLund and chairman for Jolife and Dignitana. He has been a member of Vitrolife, Xvivo and many more Medtech companies. During 10 years he acted as chairman for TechnoSeed, the Seed Venture Capital Fund based at IDEON in Lund.

Semmy Rülf is based in London since 10 years back where he worked for Visit Sweden as Regional Director, responsible for England, USA, China and South Europe.

According to the proposal, Lars Lidgren, Sven Holmgren, Mathia Nalappan, Hans Skalin and Deep Parekh are re-elected as board members of GWS at the annual general meeting on 29 May 2018 while Charlotta Tönsgård leave the board.

For additional information, visit www.globalwarningsystem.com or contact

GWS CEO Andreas Rodman: +46 (0) 708 - 10 13 16. andreas.rodman@globalwarningsystem.com

About GWS Production AB and Safeture

GWS, Global Warning System, was founded in 2009, triggered by the experience with a global SARS epidemic, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and the Mumbai terror attacks. The company offers a mobile device based, personal security service Safeture, in order to protect the traveler by real-time tracking and providing valuable real-time information about disasters and other threats that could impact on the traveler.

The GWS share is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm. Penser Bank AB is the Certified Advisor.

This information is information that GWS Production AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on 2018-05-08.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: GWS Production AB via Globenewswire

