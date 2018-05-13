Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Prime Minister of Canada announces a by-election in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord
OTTAWA, May 13, 2018 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that a by-election will be held on June 18, 2018, in the electoral district of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord.
