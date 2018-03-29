|
29.03.2018 09:45:34
Press release : Orange Belgium confirms its interest in an industrial partnership with Nethys and Brutélé
Press Release
Brussels, 29.03.2018
Orange Belgium confirms its interest in an industrial partnership with Nethys and Brutélé
Orange Belgium confirms having officially informed Nethys and Brutélé about its interest in an industrial partnership, with the support of the Orange Group.
At this stage, it is only a declaration of interest, fully respecting the governance of Nethys and Brutélé.
Orange Belgium believes that an industrial partnership between Orange Belgium and Nethys and Brutélé would represent the best opportunity for them, their customers (residential and enterprise), employees and shareholders.
Such a partnership would lead to the creation of a convergent national telecom operator with strong roots in Wallonia and the Brussels region, and to the launch of a major multi-year investment plan for very high-speed fixed and mobile networks in the Walloon and Brussels region. Furthermore, it would create a healthy, structural competition between 3 convergent players on the Belgian market, to the benefit of consumers.
About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).
More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.
Press contact
Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58
Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31
press@orange.be
Contact investors
Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be - +32(0)2 745 80 92
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orange Belgium via Globenewswire
