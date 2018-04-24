<
24.04.2018 15:15:00

Press and analyst meeting

On Friday 27 April 2018 Bilia’s report for the first quarter of 2018 will be published.
On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the interim report and answer questions.

There will be one meeting in Swedish at 09:00 (CET) and one meeting in English at 14:00 (CET). They are telephone meetings and you call telephone number +46 771 400 800 and enter code 1234.

Gothenburg, 25 April 2018

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information, please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén,
Bilia AB, tel: +46 10 497 70 00.

____________________________________________________________________
Bilia offers car sales, service and supplementary services and is one of Europe’s largest car
chains with operations in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 27.5 bn in 2017 and had 4,708 employees.

