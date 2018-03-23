Press Release: Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS

|
-- EXPAND shows oral siponimod (BAF312) is the first potential therapy to
meaningfully delay disability progression in typical secondary
progressive MS (SPMS) patients
-- Results demonstrate siponimod also had beneficial effects on clinical
relapses and MRI disease activity, including brain volume loss (brain
shrinkage)
-- Novartis plans to file siponimod for US approval in SPMS in early 2018.
Filing for EU approval planned for later in 2018, pending scientific
consultation with EMA
Basel, March 23, 2018 - Novartis today announced that the full results
from the Phase III EXPAND study of oral, once-daily siponimod (BAF312)
in secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) were published in the
peer-reviewed journal The Lancet. These pivotal results show significant
reductions in the risk of three- (primary endpoint) and six-month
confirmed disability progression with siponimod versus placebo[1] and
favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease activity[1].
If approved, siponimod would be the first disease-modifying therapy to
delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients, including many
who had reached a non-relapsing stage and high level of disability.
SPMS is a form of MS that leads to progressive, irreversible disability,
largely independent of relapses[2]. Patients transition to SPMS after an
initial phase of relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), the most commonly
diagnosed type of MS[3],[4]. There is a high unmet medical need for new
treatments that are safe and effective for patients with SPMS[5].
"Today's published, full EXPAND results show that siponimod can delay
disability progression in typical established SPMS patients, where other
approaches tested so far have been unsuccessful," said Professor Ludwig
Kappos, University Hospital Basel and Principal Investigator of EXPAND.
"These data are all the more impressive when considering that the
majority of patients already had advanced disability when starting
treatment in EXPAND."
Siponimod is an oral selective modulator of sphingosine-1-phosphate
(S1P) receptor subtypes one and five (S1P1 and S1P5)[6],[7]. Full data
from EXPAND show that siponimod reduced the risk of three-month
confirmed disability progression by a statistically significant 21%
versus placebo (p=0.013; primary endpoint); efficacy was consistent
across many pre-defined sub groups[1]. Other clinically relevant
endpoint data show that siponimod, when compared to placebo:
-- Reduced the risk of six-month confirmed disability progression by 26%
(p=0.0058)[1]
-- Slowed the rate of brain volume loss by 23% (relative difference; mean
across 12 and 24 months, p=0.0002)[1],[8]
-- Limited the increase of T2 lesion volume by approximately 80% (mean over
12 and 24 months, p<0.0001)[1],[8]
-- Reduced annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 55% (p<0.0001)[1]
-- Did not show a significant difference in the Timed 25-Foot Walk test and
MS Walking Scale[1]
-- Demonstrated a safety profile that was overall consistent with the known
effects of S1P receptor modulation[1]
"Novartis is dedicated to advancing MS research and pioneering solutions
for people living with SPMS - a complex, debilitating disease," said
Danny Bar-Zohar, Global Head, Neuroscience Development for Novartis.
"The pivotal EXPAND data provides patients, and the medical community
alike, with hope that a much needed, safe and effective treatment option
is on the horizon for SPMS, for which treatment options are scarce. We
look forward to continuing to work with regulatory agencies to make
siponimod available for these patients as fast as possible."
Novartis plans to file for regulatory approval of siponimod for SPMS
with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2018. Novartis
has initiated a scientific advice consultation with the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) and, pending its outcome, plans to file in Q3
2018. The EXPAND results have previously been presented at scientific
congresses.
About the EXPAND study
The EXPAND study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase
III study, comparing the efficacy and safety of siponimod versus placebo
in people with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS)[1],[9].
It is the largest randomized, controlled study in SPMS to date,
including 1,651 people with SPMS from 31 countries[1],[10]. At the time
of the study, individuals enrolled in EXPAND had a mean age of 48 years
and had been living with MS for approximately 17 years[1]. Patients had
received a diagnosis of SPMS, and also demonstrated progression of
disability in the two years prior to study[1],[9]. They also had an
Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score between 3.0 and 6.5
inclusive, with a median score of 6.0, which corresponds to the use of a
unilateral walking aid (e.g. a cane or a crutch)[1],[9]. Patients were
randomized to receive either 2mg siponimod once-daily or placebo, in a
2:1 ratio[1],[9]. Patients continued on siponimod treatment in the
open-label, long-term extension part of the study[1].
About siponimod (BAF312)
Siponimod is an investigational, selective modulator of specific
subtypes of the sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor[6]. Siponimod
binds to the S1P1 sub-receptor on lymphocytes, which prevents them from
entering the central nervous system (CNS) of patients with multiple
sclerosis[11],[12]. This leads to the anti-inflammatory effects of
siponimod[11],[12].
Siponimod also enters the CNS and binds to the S1P5 sub-receptor on
specific cells in the CNS (oligodendrocytes and astrocytes)[7]. By
binding to these specific receptors, siponimod has the potential to
modulate damaging cell activity and helps to reduce the loss of
neurological function associated with SPMS[7],[13],[14]. The receptor
specificity and pharmacokinetic properties (e.g. the faster elimination
compared with first-generation S1P modulators) of siponimod facilitate
treatment initiation, while improving its safety and convenience
profile[6].
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disorder of the central nervous
system (CNS) that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain, optic
nerves and spinal cord through inflammation and tissue loss[15]. The
evolution of MS results in an increasing loss of both physical (e.g.
walking) and cognitive (e.g. memory) function. There are three main
types of MS: relapsing remitting MS (RRMS), secondary progressive MS
(SPMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS)[4].
SPMS is characterized by gradual worsening of neurological function over
time[2]. This leads to a progressive accumulation of disability, largely
independent of relapses, which can severely affect patients' abilities
to carry out everyday activities[2]. It follows an initial phase of RRMS,
which accounts for approximately 85% of all MS diagnoses; a quarter of
people with RRMS will eventually go on to develop SPMS within 10 years
of their initial RRMS diagnosis, rising to more than three-quarters
after 30 years[3],[16]. There remains a high unmet need for effective
and safe treatments to help delay disability progression in SPMS[5].
MS affects approximately 2.3 million people worldwide[3].
About Novartis in Multiple Sclerosis
The Novartis multiple sclerosis (MS) portfolio includes Gilenya(R)
(fingolimod, an S1P modulator), which is indicated for relapsing forms
of MS and is also in development for pediatric MS. Extavia(R)
(interferon beta-1b for subcutaneous injection) is approved in the US
for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. In Europe, Extavia is
approved to treat people with relapsing-remitting MS, secondary
progressive MS (SPMS) with active disease and people who have had a
single clinical event suggestive of MS.
Investigational compounds include siponimod (BAF312), under
investigation in MS, and ofatumumab (OMB157), a fully human monoclonal
antibody in development for relapsing MS. Ofatumumab targets CD20, and
is currently being investigated in two Phase III pivotal studies.
In the US, the Sandoz Division of Novartis markets Glatopa(R)
(glatiramer acetate injection) 20 mg/mL and 40 mg/mL, generic versions
of Teva's Copaxone(R).
*Copaxone(R) is a registered trademark of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd.
